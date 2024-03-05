Conspiracy theorists are blaming Texas wildfires on ‘Directed Energy Weapons’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Conspiracy theorists are already blaming a record-breaking wildfire in the Texas panhandle on the government.



The fire became the largest in state history last week after spreading more than 1,700 square miles. Although it is winter, strong winds, dry grass, and warmer-than-usual temperatures have helped sustain the blaze.



Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but conspiracy theorists have decided to point their fingers at one of their favorite culprits: Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).



If that sounds familiar, it’s likely because conspiracy theorists pushed the same claim during the Hawaiian wildfires last year. This of course led to the debunked belief that painting one’s roof blue would protect them from government space lasers looking to burn down their house.



And just like clockwork, conspiracy theorists took to social media almost as soon as the fire began in order to push their unsubstantiated claims.



“More directed #energy #weapons, like firebombs, without the #bombs,” one user on X wrote. “Destroy #farms’ healthy meat ranch. Push #globalwarming cult. Buy up land. Confuse and traumatize people.”



Others alleged the fires were part of a nefarious plot to destroy Texas and other right-leaning Southern states.



“Not a chance in hell there’s too many locations too many fires started in one time. This is just straight up arson this is an attack against Texas,” another said. “Federal government can’t send men in to force Texas to heel. So now we have directed energy weapons and arson attacks.”



Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has since issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties, as would be expected. But the declaration has somehow been seen by conspiracy theorists as further proof of the use of DEWs.



Many also attributed the fire to attempts by Texas to fortify its Southern border with Mexico.



“When Texas decided to secure the border at all costs I told my friend I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s suddenly a fire like what happened in Lahaina Hawaii,” one user added. “I made a joke and said they are going to burn Texas with the direct energy weapon and here we are.”



As should be obvious, there is no evidence whatsoever that space lasers are causing wildfires. Firefighters and other experts have repeatedly debunked claims regarding alleged abnormalities from numerous high-profile wildfires in recent years.



In other words, painting your roof blue in Texas will not protect you from wildfires.

Why it matters

When disasters strike, getting accurate information is more important than ever. Conspiracy theories, especially those claiming you can protect your home and life with blue paint, only endanger the public.