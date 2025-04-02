Leftist Twitch steamer, U.S citizen, says CBP searched phone at Mexico border

A self-described “leftist shitposter” said he had his phone searched while coming back into the U.S. from Mexico on March 31.

The search comes as reports of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) searching travelers’ phones when entering the United States increase and, in some cases, denying entry over anti-Trump social media posts.



@vorloe, a Twitch streamer whose X feed criticizes President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, said he “hoped” the search was random and didn’t believe he was targeted for his content.

Nevertheless, he found the entire experience unsettling.

@vorloe, who asked only to be identified by his X and Twitch handle, was traveling back from Mexico using SENTRI, one of CBP’s Trusted Travel programs that speed up border crossings for pre-approved, low-risk travelers.

@vorloe said he is a U.S. citizen. His wife, whom he was traveling with, is also a U.S. citizen.

On X, @vorloe recounted the search process.

“I have Sentri Global Entry since my wife and I go to Mexico to visit family and we cross the US/Mexico Border often,” he wrote.

He said his documents were checked and he was cleared to continue to baggage screening. While awaiting that check, a CBP officer asked to see @vorloe’s phone.

The X user claimed his phone was not visible at this time.

Of those going through security at the time, @vorloe said he was the only one asked to show a device, despite others in the security line having their phones visible.

“As my bag was getting scanned, the CBP guy says, ‘let me see your camera roll on your phone,’” @vorloe recalled.

“I show it to him. He saw the 4 most recent photos and let me go.”

The streamer’s camera roll showed scenic views from his trip to Mexico and a screenshot from the Pokémon Trading Card Game app.

But there was the potential to find content CBP has reportedly been flagging.

He has previously promoted trans rights and pro-Palestine causes on his X account. He has also mocked Musk and Trump, speech well within his rights as a U.S. citizen.

Increasingly, people trying to enter the U.S., have been detained over messages critical of the Trump administration.

Last month, a French scientist was denied entry to the U.S. after messages critical of Trump were found on his phone. Even visa holders, who should be allowed smoother entry, have reported having their phones searched.

On its website, CBP states that it has the right to search electronic devices at ports of entry.

It notes those searches are supposedly rare. In 2024, under the Biden administration, CBP said it conducted searches on 40,000 phones out of 420 million travelers. It’s unclear if searches of phones have ramped up under Trump or if reports are simply gaining more attention.

Regardless, @vorloe says he thinks he was randomly targeted.

“I want to hope it’s a random situation,” he said.

@vorloe doesn’t believe he was racially profiled and is still baffled by the circumstances.

But in the thread, @vorloe spoke about the frustration over recent reports of phone searches at the border.

“Our options are resist and still have our privacy invaded, or play along and have our privacy invaded,” he wrote. “I don’t want to capitulate to these fascists, but what could we really do if no due process is given and they can demand your phone and if you refuse they can keep your phone? It’s a lose-lose.”

