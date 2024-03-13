Author of far-right comic StoneToss allegedly doxed by left-wing reporting collective

Since 2017, an artist who goes by StoneToss online has produced comics that have riled detractors, who’ve dubbed them offensive and discriminatory.

In those years, their work has been called racist and antisemitic, and the author has been accused of having Nazi sympathies.

They’ve also grown a large online platform, with nearly a half-million followers on X.

But their identity was allegedly revealed yesterday by Anonymous Comrades Collective, a group that says it “exposes racists, Nazis, and fascists.”

According to Anonymous Comrades Collective, StoneToss reportedly works as an IT professional and has attended in-person far-right meetups.

The Daily Dot is declining to name the individual cited as StoneToss as the reporting has not been independently verified.

On StoneToss’s website—where they doesn’t share their identity—they describes themself as an independent cartoonist and an NFT artist.

On the “About” page of their website, in response to the frequently asked question “I am offended by your comics, are you a bad person?” they wrote they don’t think they are a bad person and create comics to “entertain and cultivate a more thoughtful and happier world.”

Some StoneToss comics are benign, like “Ren-S-ance,” which they published on March 7. The comic shows a Renaissance-era artist working tirelessly to paint a pointy S that everyone remembers from middle school.

But others espouse common far-right views like LGBTQ people being pedophiles, joke about transgender people committing suicide, and make light of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.

StoneToss comics have also made antisemitic statements about Jewish people controlling mainstream media and higher education, conflated Blackface to transgenderism, implied transgender people are Nazis, and stated that Black people themselves are to blame for the disproportionate amount of police violence they face.

The comics have also flirted with Holocaust denial and mocked interracial relationships.

As expressed in the comics, though, Stonetoss is also pro-Palestinian.

Anonymous Comrades Collective claimed to have discovered that StoneToss is also behind Red Panels, another comic series similarly accused of antisemitic, racist, and anti-LGBTQ leanings.

The group’s report also states that author attended meet-ups for Gamergate, a misogynistic online harassment campaign

Anonymous Comrades Collective detailed their investigation into StoneToss in the blog post, which included discovering multiple other X accounts besides the main account, @stone_toss, identifying an email address from a Gab data breach, and connecting them to a Reddit account that posted frequently about foreskin regeneration.

Others, however, poked holes in the Anonymous Comrades Collective’s investigation and said the group was only able to identify RedPanels, the retired cartoonist who the group said is also StoneToss.

“It seems they just doxxed Redpanels,” @LNabulionee tweeted. “Then didn’t even really prove that Stonetoss is also Redpanels.”

“They doxxed Redpanels… found the guy is a privacy freak and tries to hide his online footprint…” @welsh_goblin tweeted. “He quit comics just before StoneToss started.”

Anonymous Comrades Collective alleges RedPanels and StoneToss are the same person by comparing audio clips of their voices—which the group says sound the same—and because their comic styles are similar.

StoneToss has not responded to the Anonymous Comrades Collective’s report on their StoneToss social media accounts, though many online are rejoicing that the identity was revealed. The name is trending on X with over 50,000 posts

“[StoneToss] is a nazi,” @SocialistAlexCA tweeted. They repeated the phrase eight times in their tweet, naming the person Anonymous Comrades Collective cited.

On their website, StoneToss previously denied they have Nazi allegiances.

“No, I am not a member of the National Socialist German Worker’s Party, a national socialist, or a fascist. I just enjoy edgy humor. Redditors and other brainlets like to pretend otherwise, however.”

