‘Main Character speedrun’: Stepson of missing Titanic billionaire calls Cardi B a ‘complete b*tch,’ defends himself with racial slur

The stepson of the billionaire who went missing after boarding the submersible headed for the Titanic deleted his Twitter account on Thursday after using the N-word and calling rapper Cardi B a “bitch” on Instagram.

Brian Szasz, whose stepdad Hamish Harding was one of five passengers on the OceanGate Titan, began gaining attention online this week after tweeting a photo of himself at a Blink-182 concert amid the search-and-rescue mission.

Szasz was the first to confirm his dad was aboard the missing submersible.

The spectacle, which also saw Szasz flirting with an OnlyFans model on Twitter just moments after asking his followers for prayers, was met with backlash by many online including Cardi B.

Nobody has ever done a Twitter Main Character speedrun like the Blink-182 Submarine Stepson.



He’s reached new horizons in posting on this website.



Few situations will automatically engender goodwill like his and he immediately set it all ablaze. pic.twitter.com/Az5WxBAbRV — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 22, 2023

In a video posted to social media, the rapper argued that Szasz was “supposed to be at the house sad” waiting to receive updates about his relative.

“Isn’t that sad that you are a whole fucking billionaire, and nobody gives a fuck about you? Like you missing, and mother fuckers are ready to shake dicks at concerts,” she said. “That’s crazy! I’d rather be broke and poor but knowing I’m loved.”

Stepson of missing billionaire from Titanic tour submarine responds to Cardi B’s criticism for attending Blink-182 concert while his stepdad is missing:



“I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home & watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!” pic.twitter.com/mQYM11MiKU — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 21, 2023

Szasz later shot back at Cardi B by calling the rapper’s latest music “trash.”

“Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but if your career this desperate for attention now??” he wrote.

The stepson even went as far as to post a video response in which he referred to Cardi B as a “complete bitch” as well.

i was watching this with a friend and both of our mouth’s dropped at the same exact time who does audioguy182 think he is 😭 pic.twitter.com/N6AJYr1DAq — lorelei 🍊🎸 (@lostmaryelfbar) June 22, 2023

The feud eventually led Szasz to use the N-word while speaking to a Black Twitter user who was defending Cardi B in the argument.

It wasn’t long after that the stepson seemingly deleted his account.

The moment caused Twitter to explode.

Nobody has ever done a Twitter Main Character speedrun like the Blink-182 Submarine Stepson.



He’s reached new horizons in posting on this website.



Few situations will automatically engender goodwill like his and he immediately set it all ablaze. pic.twitter.com/Az5WxBAbRV — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 22, 2023

Your dad while you up here saying the n-word… pic.twitter.com/qdVLrMbF7f — ✩K✩ (@Kayliizzlee) June 22, 2023

Szasz defended his attendance at the Blink 182 concert as a way to blow off steam amid the chaotic situation. The stepson also stated there wasn’t much he could do to assist his missing relative due to not having a passport and a “legal” issue that is keeping him from flying, which numerous Twitter users have alluded to.

Whether Szasz will return to Twitter, or hold on to his 15-minutes of fame, remains unclear.