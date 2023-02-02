‘Not normal’: Starbucks barista says hours are being slashed at stores like never before

A Starbucks barista posted a video on TikTok saying that a recent string of nationwide cuts to hours for workers is out of the ordinary.

The video from Mateo Alejandro Diaz, @matutahoot, has over 13,000 views and over 100 comments. In the video, Diaz said that he’s worked with the company for three-and-a-half years and he’s never seen hours get cut like they are now.

“Usually during slow season, which is around this time of year, our hours will get cut maybe five, at most, eight hours. And it will be for like a month,” Diaz said in the video. “I have people like newer baristas being like ‘Oh, is this normal? Is this normal?’ I need y’all to know this is not normal. Not normal. Do not let them tell you that, ‘Oh it’s because of a slow season.’”

Diaz said that for him, his store’s allocated labor hours got sliced in half.

“None of this has ever happened in the last three-and-a-half years I’ve worked there. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if it’s a budget thing,” Diaz said. “It’s happening nationwide from what I know, and it’s not gonna really get any better from what I’m hearing. For example, my store had 400 hours to distribute with everybody, and it got sliced to 200.”

Diaz said that management often tells workers whose hours get slashed to pick up shifts at other stores, but that isn’t always a possibility, as some shifts are only for two hours or at stores that are far away.

“Some people just don’t have the means [to cover shifts] at the moment. And it’s not really our manager’s fault; this is a big corporate thing. But the managers don’t really say anything but ‘Oh try to cover shifts.’ Most people run to cover other shifts at other stores and you’re left with nothing,” Diaz said.

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment.

Some users commented on the video and said their store hours have been cut as well.

“Literally our hours got cut but they still hiring more people for our store like waaat,” one user said.

“bestie thats why these are my last two weeks😚😚,” another said.

“Our manager told us we have to earn our labor 🧍‍♀,” another wrote.

The slashes in hours were pointed out by Diaz just days before Starbucks is set to unveil its first-quarter earnings report after markets close on Thursday. Analysts expect a boost in revenue.

The labor cuts also come as stores around the country are attempting to unionize. The fight has been difficult, as Starbucks is accused of closing stores just months after workers file to unionize.