Desantis Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw rapidly responds to question about governor dropping out—by running away

Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) Republican presidential campaign, responded very rapidly in Miami after being asked whether DeSantis was going to drop out of the presidential campaign and run for Senate instead.

In that, she ran away.

Grant Stern of the advocacy organization Occupy Democrats asked her the question in a video posted to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

In Miami and just asked the Ron DeSantis for President Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw if Florida’s Governor is going to drop out of the presidential race and run for Senate.



Here’s her reaction: pic.twitter.com/5VR68Dicr8 — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) August 30, 2023

Stern’s question came after Republican frontrunner Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Monday that there was a “roomer” going around that DeSantis was going to challenge Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) for the seat.

Trump called DeSantis’ campaign a “shambles” and said the governor’s poll numbers “have absolutely crashed.”

“Now that’s an interesting one, isn’t it?” Trump said.

Some X users mocked Pushaw’s rapid exit.

“Ron’s Rapid Response Director is great at rapidly running away,” X user @erynndalton replied to Stern’s video.

“She’s usually so confident and smug. What’s up?” asked @lvesckbtch.

“She’s certainly a rapid walker, if not a rapid responder,” said @HagmanDr.

Others questioned the way Stern asked Pushaw. Pushaw looked like she was coming out towards a car in the video and she was dressed in exercise clothes. When she saw Stern ask his question, she retreated indoors to a lobby. Stern filmed the door but didn’t follow her.

“I know she is a public figure and fair game to approach in public, but I don’t like when people try to ambush at the gym,” commented @MishaFitton on X. “Let someone get their workout in.”

“All she had to do was say yes or no, or even ‘not that I know about,’ replied @Kuck1Jack. “She didn’t help Ron’s presidential prospects.”

Over on Truth Social posters discussed the possibility of a DeSantis Senate run.

“I would vote for Rick Scott vs. Desantis for senate seat,” said @RebeccaSires. “Scott has supported Trump and definitely has our MAGA policies and values. Sorry Ron, there was a time I would have supported you but the way you have spoken about Trump and the fact that you think Biden won, you lost my vote, even for senate.”

DeSantis’ campaign didn’t respond to a question asking if he was considering running for Senate. Just like its Rapid Response director earlier today.