‘Black Aquaman’: Riverboat crew member who swam into brawl on dock branded hero

An apparent crew member of a riverboat in Alabama became a breakout internet sensation after he swam to the rescue of a co-worker who was being attacked by a group of pontoon boaters.

For his efforts, he’s been dubbed “Black Aquaman,” among a series of other nicknames.

Riverboat fight videos explode online

The viral drama went down Saturday night in Montgomery, Alabama, and according to a series of videos and reports, a group of boaters refused to remove their pontoon boat from a pier where the city’s riverboat, the Harriot II, was supposed to dock.

Watching from the riverboat, a number of people began chanting the lyrics “Move, Bitch,” a popular song by Ludacris, at the pontoon boaters, ratcheting up the tense environment.

Attempting to move the pontoon himself, a Black staffer was then assaulted by the white group.

As the fight played out, one of the crew members appears to have leaped off the riverboat and swum to the dock to aid in the fight.

Black Aquaman gone get in hella trouble once his momma catch him pic.twitter.com/WxgOkPzExF — Wekglobal (@wekglobal) August 7, 2023

The crew members of the riverboard, along with others on the boat after it docked, then went to confront the owners of the pontoon boat, where another skirmish broke out.

In it, what appears to be a crew member of the riverboat throws a woman into the water, as police struggle to contain the situation.

** Backstory, the people on the pontoons refused to move so the riverboat could dock. A crew member went to the dock via a smaller boat and the people in the pontoons attacked him. Posted by Heather Shirley Venable on Sunday, August 6, 2023

But the breakout star of the video was the crew member who desperately swam to offer aid on the dock.

He’s been dubbed not only Black Aquaman, but also Michael B. Phelps, a play on Michael B. Jordan, Evander Holyfish, and Lil’ Bass X.

Top 10 names given to this young hero:

10. Black Aquaman

9. JJ Fish

8. Michael B Phelps

7. Captain Hook

6. Catfish Cuz

5. Kofi Kingfish

4. Tyrone Lochte

3. 21 Tilapia

2. Lil' Namor

1. Shaquille O'Gills pic.twitter.com/a6c4lbe4HP — Mike Kincaide (@mikekincaide) August 7, 2023

Lil Bass X — Hug⭕️ 🐸 (@djhugocastro) August 7, 2023

The scene itself got compared to something out of the Avengers.

Aqua Mane of Avengers Endgame 2 lol @Missdaeastcoast pic.twitter.com/O97orL2Smb — DannyBlaqModel 🎂6/20 LBC 7/13 MIA Exotica 8/24 DC (@DBlaqVideos) August 7, 2023

It’s giving Avengers Endgame! Frame it pic.twitter.com/Lv9LX74ptm — Dawn (@_dawnmontgomery) August 6, 2023

The crew members and the boaters have yet to be identified, and Montgomery police say they are investigating the matter and will file the appropriate charges. The riverboat fight videos apparently helped lead to multiple arrests, according to Montgomery news outlet WSFA.