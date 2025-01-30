Did RFK Jr. pop a Zyn during his confirmation hearing?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, appeared to subtly pop something in his mouth yesterday during his contentious confirmation hearing in the Senate.

But nothing escapes the eye of the internet—and many online think he may have slipped a Zyn.

RFK Jr. slips in a Zyn in the middle of his Senate confirmation hearing… give him the job.#KennedyConfirmation #RFKJr pic.twitter.com/PwjrtGJquK — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) January 29, 2025

“Dude was thinking about that subtle move for 30 min,” one user joked.

“This has bipartizyn support,” another person said.

It’s unclear what RFK Jr. actually did put in his mouth, but Kennedy has previously been accused of using Zyn, a smokeless tobacco pouch, despite his various (and often misinformed) takes on the harmful substances Americans ingest.

In 2024, a picture of RFK circulated where he held a circular tin that many thought resembled a can of Zyn.

Plenty of supporters cheered the moment, as Zyn has become popular among the young male crowd that helped propel Trump to victory.

“Confirm this man!” wrote one.

But not everyone was on board, with one person highlighting that RFK spoke out about cigarettes in the hearing as well.

“Ok but he put down people who smoked cigarettes yesterday. I want him to get confirmed but that wasn’t cool,” the user said.

In a discussion over healthcare with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), RFK said that smokers who got free government healthcare would be “stealing from the poor.”

“I can’t give you a yes or no answer to that question,” he said when asked about universal care. “In healthcare, if you smoke cigarettes for 20 years and you get cancer, you are now taking from the poor.”

But it seems that nicotine (or at least Zyn pouches) might not be as big a concern.

