New photo of RFK Jr. eating a dog puts to rest speculation over how he got his brain worm

Independent presidential candidate RFK Jr. is facing a slew of new accusations ranging from assaulting a 23-year-old babysitter to happily eating dog meat—the same year he was diagnosed with his now-infamous brain worm.

The revelations came from an exposé published by Vanity Fair Tuesday morning, which included a photo of Kennedy posing with a barbecued carcass of a dog next to an unidentified woman in South Korea.

The image, which Vanity Fair reports Kennedy texted to a friend last year, was taken in 2010—the same year he was diagnosed with a dead parasitic worm in his brain.

The New York Times first reported about the worm in May, writing that he sought help from doctors after “experiencing memory loss and mental fogginess so severe that a friend grew concerned he might have a brain tumor.”

According to the Times, Kennedy suspected he contracted the worm during a trip through South Asia.

Kennedy’s brain worm has become a running joke among his critics, though his campaign has leaned into the revelation.

Some critics theorized the presidential hopeful contracted the worm from drinking raw, unpasteurized milk after Kennedy touted drinking that type of dairy, despite Food and Drug Administration warnings against it.

But Kennedy’s switch to raw milk happened far more recently than his brain worm saga.

Now, the dog meat is being eyed by some online as a top suspect.

“I think we may now know where [Kennedy] got his brain worm – eating a dog!” mused one user on X.

“Worm’s Revenge,” wrote someone else. “RFK Jr. ate a barbequed dog and got a tapeworm in his brain? I really wish it was a joke.”

“RFK eating bbq dog (or at a minimum holding the carcass) and getting a brain worm, is so 2024,” quipped another person.

Others made references to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), whose vice presidential odds plummeted after she revealed she shot and killed her 14-month-old dog after failing to train her to hunt properly.

“Surprised he didn’t choose Kristi Noem as his running mate,” joked one person.

“Kristi Noem looks like a humanitarian now,” concluded someone else.

RFK Jr. did not respond to Vanity Fair’s inquiries about the dog, according to their report.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.