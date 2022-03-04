Even Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Lindsey Graham is ‘unhinged’ for tweeting that Russian people need to assassinate Putin

Perhaps, if you are a sitting U.S. senator, the top of the list of things you shouldn’t do in a volatile situation that has the potential to spiral into a global conflagration is call for the people of a nuclear superpower to try and kill their president.

But here is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) calling for Russians to assassinate Vladimir Putin. On Twitter, no less.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” he asked, highlighting the man who killed Caesar. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.”

Graham also made the same comments in an interview on Fox News.

While it may not be technically against the terms of service of Twitter, it was a comment that was met with almost universal condemnation. Those on the far-right side of the spectrum called Graham an incompetent war-monger for trying to goad the U.S. into a conflict most America First-types are not interested in getting involved in.

We are being led by reckless incompetent fools https://t.co/0h0UveL98k — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 4, 2022

When you hear Zelenskyy push for a NATO no fly zone over Ukraine, he’s advocating for World War III. When you hear Graham push for regime change in Russia, he’s advocating for World War III.



Don’t be on the side of World War III. Put #AmericaFirst. https://t.co/yi85EGAe5r — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 4, 2022

And those are the left called Graham, well, an incompetent war-monger as well for using Twitter to directly call for the assassination of a head of state.

This person has been known to criticize Democratic nominees for their irresponsible tweets https://t.co/GbMMzeTfQy — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 4, 2022

In perhaps even the most stunning rebuke, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who is known for her own unhinged tweets, called Graham “unhinged.”

While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged.



We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom.



Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations.



Americans don’t want war. https://t.co/l2hqiUbZGv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 4, 2022

Now that’s when you know you’ve gone too far.