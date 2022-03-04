lindsey graham marjorie taylor greene

Even Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Lindsey Graham is ‘unhinged’ for tweeting that Russian people need to assassinate Putin

This really isn't how you should use Twitter.

Published Mar 4, 2022

Perhaps, if you are a sitting U.S. senator, the top of the list of things you shouldn’t do in a volatile situation that has the potential to spiral into a global conflagration is call for the people of a nuclear superpower to try and kill their president.

But here is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) calling for Russians to assassinate Vladimir Putin. On Twitter, no less.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” he asked, highlighting the man who killed Caesar. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.”

Graham also made the same comments in an interview on Fox News.

While it may not be technically against the terms of service of Twitter, it was a comment that was met with almost universal condemnation. Those on the far-right side of the spectrum called Graham an incompetent war-monger for trying to goad the U.S. into a conflict most America First-types are not interested in getting involved in.

And those are the left called Graham, well, an incompetent war-monger as well for using Twitter to directly call for the assassination of a head of state.

In perhaps even the most stunning rebuke, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who is known for her own unhinged tweets, called Graham “unhinged.”

Now that’s when you know you’ve gone too far.

*First Published: Mar 4, 2022, 9:09 am CST

