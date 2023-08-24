Article Lead Image

‘Can you be more tone-deaf?’: Conservatives appalled Republican debate hosted at a venue that sounds like ‘Pfizer’

It has nothing to do with the vaccine.

Conservative Twitter users questioned the location of the Republican 2024 primary debate tonight at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, mishearing the name of the venue as “Pfizer” when it was introduced on FOX News.

“Debate being held at PFIZER FORUM. I can’t…..” wrote @GGMiller6477.

“Fiser as in Pfizer Forum 🤔” asked Twitter user @TruthJustice87 in response to a picture of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) posing in front of the venue.

Right-wingers have turned pharmaceutical giant Pfizer into a COVID-19 pandemic boogeyman, accusing the company of pushing vaccines that don’t work. Recently, Pfizer was accused of rolling out a new booster as its stock price sagged, according to conspiracy theorists.

The venue is actually the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. Fiserv is a financial services and mobile banking company.

“Did I just hear the GOP debate is at the Pfizer forum tonight in Milwaukee? Figures..” said @bluefindiamonds.

“RNC debates on Fox tonight at ‘Pfizer forum’!” said @DeclanFinnBooks. “Can you be more tone deaf?”

“That would be tone deaf, and definitely not beyond their capacity…” @quakkels wrote. “But it’s the Fiserv Forum.”

“In which case, the person saying it said it wrong and the closed captioning spelled it wrong,” @DeclanFinnBooks replied.’

