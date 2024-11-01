‘It doesn’t feel real’: Manager says this shocking change is coming to TGI Friday’s

Throughout 2024, 13 retail chains, including Walgreens, Big Lots, and Family Dollar, have shut down 6,189 stores. Some businesses permanently shuttered all their stores, like 99 Cent stores and Rue 21. A New York-based manager announced in a video with over 297,000 views another company on the chopping block: TGI Friday’s.

“Well, so long TGI Friday’s. It’s been a good ride for 12 years,” says TikTok user Lori (@lori_sunrisefizzer), while walking throughout one of the restaurants.

“We’re officially out of business and closed. It’s not just our location. It’s all of them.” why is the content creator strolling through her location? “So, just managers are cleaning her up,” she opens a door to reveal an empty room. “We got the coolers completely emptied out. We’ve been busting our booties for the last day and a half.”

Is TGI Friday’s closed?

When Lori continues walking, she unveils more vacancies. “All the shelves are completely empty, everything is clean.” Despite feeling sad, she fondly reflects on her 12 years of experience. “It is just crazy, it’s sad. It doesn’t feel real,” she says. “Great 12 years. I made so many connections, so many friends.”

“I hope you guys have a great Friday. I’m excited because they always say, ‘When one door closes, another one opens,’” she says optimistically. “What door is gonna open for me?”

Viewers mourn the loss

“It is so sad seeing these places that I loved going out of business,” one viewer wrote.

“So sad about this. I always loved this restaurant,” another agreed.

“This is sad. I will miss those jack strips and pot stickers, “ a third commented.

However, some argued that this declaration is premature.

“They are very much still in business. They just closed underperforming venues. Look at their website,” one user remarked.

“Not all TGIF’s closed; majority of them [are still] open,” a second stated.

Have all TGI Friday’s gone completely out of business?

In a follow-up video, Lori clarifies that her location and all the locations in New York are shutting down. “Some of them are still businesses,” she clarifies. “I just meant mine. I’m just a general manager TGI Friday’s in Rochester, New York. The ones around us are closed. The ones in New York are closed.”

In one week alone, the company closed 49 locations. This brings it to a total of 100 this year because of bankruptcy. To stay afloat, they are pursuing a loan to keep some locations operating while filing Chapter 11 protection.

