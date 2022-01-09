‘Before TikTok I thought Tesla was a quality buy’: TikToker says his new Tesla was delivered in subpar condition

An allegedly brand new Tesla with manufacturing problems has sparked debate on TikTok. As the original video climbs to 5 million views, users weigh in with their thoughts on Elon Musk’s signature car.

“Things about my $100,000 2022 Model S that just make sense,” says Miles Smith (@patekmiles) sarcastically in his post.

https://www.tiktok.com/@patekmiles/video/7049053398607400197

Touring the car, he shows left over plastic, curbed wheels, a dirty interior, an improperly set driver window, uneven weatherstripping, paint scratches, gaps in the panel, no floor mats, and more. Viewers responded with surprise, saying the car quality does not match the price.

“Seriously, before TikTok I thought Tesla was a quality buy,” @jake949 commented.

@cholo_juan wrote, “I built Toyotas for many years. This would not leave the assembly line until it’s ALL fixed.”

“Fan boys: yOuR pAyInG fOr ThE tEcHnOlOgY nOt ThE qUaLiTy,” added @johndoe606.

@uckyoumofos proclaimed, “Teslas are just iPads with wheels.”

Other users have speculated that Smith’s vehicle is actually a used car, but he has responded with what appear to be receipts of a new car delivered in December 2021.

This is not the first time Tesla has been criticized for the quality of its cars. Elon Musk told car industry expert Sandy Munro in last February that scaling production has caused quality control issues.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tesla and Smith for comment.