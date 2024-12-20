Nancy Mace, amid heated spending fight, makes important announcement: Jack Posobiec could never hit it

The House of Representatives is currently scrambling to pass a spending bill that would stave off a government shutdown over the holidays.

Featured Video

And at a fraught time like this, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) shared her opinion on X, keeping her 400,000 followers, as well as her constituents, many of whom rely on federal government services, abreast of the most pressing matter.

You might be asking, “I thought Elon Musk went on a tirade about absurd provisions in the old spending bill, prompting a cleaner, shorter bill to be presented to the House. How did the Nancy Mace Jack Posobiec sex rider make it through?”

Here’s the thing: It was never in the bill to begin with! So why is Mace announcing she won’t?

Advertisement

Well…

After the defeat of the first spending bill earlier this week, Republicans proposed a new, shorter version that Trump and Musk endorsed. However, a spate of GOP representatives broke with Trump over the bill’s lifting of the debt ceiling. One of those was Mace.

As such, Trump-adjacent posters like Posobiec went after her and others, like Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), for their betrayal. Posobiec, in particular, singled out Mace over a long-standing MAGA complaint that she voted to help put Steve Bannon in jail, a charge Mace refutes.

The bickering continued, back and forth, through last night and into today until Mace insinuated that Posobiec’s frequent posts about her insinuated something deeper.

Advertisement

“Two words for Jack Poso: Would Not,” she wrote. “Not sure what his obsession of me is all about. It’s weird. We need more strong, intelligent, conservative women who love the Constitution and support Donald Trump. I won’t be bullied by Jack. Or any one.”

To which Posobiec’s wife jumped into his defense, hyping herself and slamming Mace.

“Honey, he’s not going a rent a Honda Civic when he’s got a Ferrari at home,” Tanya Posobiec wrote.

Posobiec also plugged his wife in his response.

Advertisement

“On your best day you couldn’t hold a candle to Tanya Tay What a bizarre thing for an elected official to say to a married man.”

Posobiec’s followers also flagged the post, calling it “bizarre” and “unstable” behavior.

But as noted by more than a few, it’s not the first time Mace has publicly talked about sex, like when she discussed her husband’s morning randiness as a prayer breakfast.

Anyway. Maybe a bill will pass. Or not.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.