‘From her NOT husband’: Nancy Mace kicked off a prayer breakfast by talking about skipping morning sex—and her base is furious

Conservatives are expressing outrage across social media after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) mentioned pre-marital sex with her fiancé at a public speaking event on Wednesday.

While speaking at Sen. Tim Scott‘s (R-S.C.) 13th Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, the representative gave attendees more than they could chew while discussing her morning.

“When I woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45, Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed,” she said. “And I was like, ‘no baby, we don’t got time for that this morning.'”

Lol. @NancyMace was SERIOUS about getting to ⁦@votetimscott⁩’s prayer breakfast on time yesterday … pic.twitter.com/ovddKMMMfE — FITSNews (@fitsnews) July 27, 2023

Mace went on to say that her statement may have been “TMI,” or too much information, before noting that she intended to sleep with her husband later that day.

“He can wait,” she said. “I’ll see him later tonight.”

While Mace’s remarks earned laughter from the crowd, conservative influencers online viewed the representative’s commentary as nearing blasphemy.

“Why is (unmarried) Rep. Nancy Mace talking about her sex life at a prayer breakfast?” one Twitter user asked. “So. Many. Things. Wrong. With. This.”

So. Many. Things. Wrong. With. This. pic.twitter.com/TrzDuLTZ7r — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) July 27, 2023

I’ll take “what is a sin for $500 Alex”💀💀 pic.twitter.com/LUpKDJO2uR — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 27, 2023

The video was further amplified by such right-wing figures as Ian Miles Cheong, conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, and Glenn Beck’s media outlet the Blaze.

One user referred to GOP Prayer Breakfasts as nothing more than “abominations” used to lead conservatives astray.

This is Nancy Mace, a GOP congresswoman. GOP "Prayer Breakfasts" are often abominations. Watch closely that you are not blindly supporting wickedness under the guise of Republican slogans like "Faith, Family, Freedom" and "Pro-God, Pro-Gun, Pro-Life." pic.twitter.com/mxvs6YaiTf — Abolitionists Rising 🌳🪓 (@AbolitionRising) July 27, 2023

Here's your daily reminder that Nancy Mace is trash. https://t.co/1yoIiDOUAq — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 27, 2023

At least a handful of conservatives appeared to poke fun at the issue by applauding Mace for choosing a prayer breakfast for Sen. Scott over sex.

“Honestly props to Nancy Mace,” conservative Greg Price added. “Can’t imagine the self discipline it took to choose Tim Scott over sex.”

Honestly props to Nancy Mace. Can't imagine the self discipline it took to choose Tim Scott over sex. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2023

Many also appeared not so concerned about the premarital sex but at the venue in which Mace decided to discuss it.

“She’s going to criticize people for making a big ‘woop’ out of it… but its weird… it wasn’t appropriate, we didn’t need to hear it,” another user wrote.

Scott, a 2024 presidential candidate, followed up Mace’s speech by highlighting America’s free speech protections for topics such as religion.

“This is an opportunity for us to truly celebrate faith and celebrate South Carolina, and not celebrate red or blue, black or white, but just a risen Savior and the joy of living in a country where that’s possible,” he said.

It remains unclear whether Mace and her husband ultimately engaged in pre-marital sex on Wednesday evening as promised.