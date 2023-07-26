‘Today’s lesson on why we need age limits’: Mitch McConnell goes blank at press conference for 20 seconds—prompting concern

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suddenly froze for more than 20 seconds during a press conference on Wednesday, prompting concerns about his health and age.

Video shows the 81-year-old senator beginning to speak, going blank, and then being escorted aside by Republican colleagues.

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

The moment drew concern for the health of the senator, who suffered a concussion and a rib fracture from a fall in April.

I hope McConnell is okay. This honestly looks scary. https://t.co/qH4zCUpIPK — Shermichael Singleton (@Shermichael_) July 26, 2023

McConnell returned to the presser soon after the episode. Asked if the moment was related to his concussion, McConnell said he was “fine” but did not elaborate on what occurred.

Q: "Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?"



Sen. McConnell: "I'm fine."



Q: "You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?"



McConnell: "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/Can1RtzqmM — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023

An aide told CNN’s Manu Raju that McConnell “felt light headed and stepped away for a moment,” and noted that “he came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp.”

Nonetheless, the blank moment drew renewed calls for age limits in Congress.

“Today’s lesson on why we need term & age limits in government comes courtesy of Mitch McConnell,” wrote one user on Twitter.

On Twitter, “Stroke” trended, with users speculation about what may have befallen McConnell.

Today's lesson on why we need term & age limits in government comes courtesy of Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/OK13BW8oPY — America's Exceptionalist Dumpsterfire (@ljmontello) July 26, 2023

Mitch McConnell freezing at a press conference should be the start of term limit and age limit talks for members of Congress… pic.twitter.com/AASZcu9F91 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 26, 2023

Older politicians from both sides of the aisle have been accused of lacking mental acuity and criticized for not retiring.

McConnell is the fourth-oldest senator, behind 89-year-old Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Ia.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and 81-year-old Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). All four have faced scrutiny in recent years related to their age and health.

President Joe Biden has also faced repeated concerns about his mental health and age.

A CBS News poll from last year found that the overwhelming majority of Americans—73%—would support age limits for elected officials.