‘Says the quiet part out loud’: Mitch McConnell sparks online uproar over comment comparing Black people to Americans

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sparked a firestorm of criticism by separating Black U.S. citizens from Americans.

McConnell made the comment at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Asked about voting rights legislation largely expected to fail in light of the Senate maintaining the filibuster, McConnell said that Democrats were sowing “fake hysteria” about voter suppression.

When reporter Pablo Manríquezer asked McConnell what he would say to people of color concerned about voter suppression, he brushed it off.

“The concern is misplaced,” McConnell said. “Because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”

Videos of his comment went viral. As of this writing, millions viewed the various versions circulating on Twitter.

Many believe that, by differentiating between them, McConnell is implying that Black people aren’t really American. This is a common belief among white supremacists.

“I am no less American than Mitch McConnell,” tweeted Charles Booker, a Democrat running for Senate in Kentucky. Booker is Black.

Many felt that McConnell’s comment wasn’t a misstatement or awkward phrasing so much as an expression of his true beliefs.

Jemele Hill tweeted, “He just accidentally fucked around and finally said it. In his eyes, the real Americans are white people.”

Even if it wasn't intentional, there's a reason Mitch McConnell's brain categorizes "Americans" and "African Americans" differently. It's called implicit racism and yes, it exists. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) January 20, 2022

Many comments accused him of “saying the quiet part out loud.”

For anyone who wants the clip. Here it is. Minority Leader McConnell says the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/82sI1ehSot pic.twitter.com/0Wuf1l0icf — Brendan Egan (@bse229) January 20, 2022

The comment proved irresistible to McConnell’s many critics.

“When Mitch McConnell says we don’t need to protect voting rights because ‘African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,’ he makes it clear why we need to protect voting rights,” Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington (CREW) tweeted.

Mitch McConnell’s has shown us how he thinks of African Americans.



We should believe him. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) January 20, 2022

The silence from Mitch McConnell is deafening, so let's give him even more proof that Black Americans ARE Americans. #MitchPlease pic.twitter.com/YzxVsjcw69 — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) January 20, 2022

McConnell has not addressed criticisms of his comment.