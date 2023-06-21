TikToker aboard missing Titanic submersible’s mothership filmed Titan’s ill-fated departure

A TikTok video that shows the since-disappeared Titanic submersible going down has gone viral, gaining over 14 million views.

Abbi Jackson, an underwater photographer, appeared to be on the boat that took the submersible’s passengers out to the site of the Titanic wreck.

In a TikTok posted two days ago, Jackson showed the submersible going under while wearing what appears to be an OceanGate Expeditions logo, the company that led the dive.

The OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible had a four-day oxygen supply when it went out around 6am Sunday, according to David Concannan, an adviser to OceanGate. The Associated Press reported that the vessel’s communication systems stopped about an hour and 45 minutes after it had submerged.

A widespread search effort was launched to rescue the five people onboard. While there haven’t been positive results as of yet, one glimmer of hope is that a Canadian aircraft involved in the search detected “underwater noises” on Wednesday, prompting redirected searches. However, nothing has since come of that news.

TikTok users commented on the video of the submersible going down things like “moments before disaster” and “this didn’t age well.”

“girl did you not keep your eye on it??” joked one commenter.

Another video posted by Jackson on June 5 shows Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, a former French navy diver known as “Mr. Titanic,” waving. Nargeolet is one of the five people aboard the missing vessel.

Asked in 2019 by the Irish Examiner whether he ever got scared diving down to the wreckage, he gave a chilling warning that when you’re that deep, “if something bad happens, the result is the same.”

“When you’re in very deep water, you’re dead before you realize that something is happening, so it’s just not a problem,” he said.

Nargeolet can be seen waving to Jackson in the TikTok after she says “hey PH.”

She noted in the caption that “this man has seen the titanic 37 times.”

Jackson has not posted since the submersible went missing, and many commenters shared their hopes that the passengers are found alive as the search continues to race against the clock.

