‘Move along, traitor’: MAGA crowd unloads on Mike Pence after former VP calls Trump announcement ‘slap in the face’

Former Vice President Mike Pence offered some of his most pointed criticism yet of his ex-boss—after former President Donald Trump stated that abortion is an issue that should be left to the states.

While Trump’s recent comments drew rebukes from others in the pro-life crowd besides Pence, it’s Pence’s statement that is coming under the most fire from Trump supporters.

Trump drew the ire of some pro-life Republicans after not endorsing a nationwide abortion ban, including Pence, who called the position “a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020.”

Pence touted the role the Trump administration played in leading to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, before adding, “But today, too many Republican politicians are all too ready to wash their hands of the battle for life.”

President Trump’s retreat on the Right to Life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020. By nominating and standing by the confirmation of conservative justices, the Trump-Pence Administration helped send Roe v. Wade to the… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 8, 2024

“However much our Republican nominee or other candidates seek to marginalize the cause of life, I know pro-life Americans will never relent until we see the sanctity of life restored to the center of American law in every state in this country,” Pence said.

Pence’s comment drew a swift rebuke from supporters of Trump, many of whom invoked their longstanding criticism of Pence’s decision to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

Conservative and former gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor quipped: “You’re the only person who slapped our face, Traitor!”

“The slap in the face came from you on January 6th!” replied one X user.

“The damage you personally perpetrated on our Nation will forever be remembered,” wrote someone else. “Spare me your pontification on an issue upon which you contributed nothing in terms of policy or accomplishment.”

“You are forever a COWARD!” wrote another person.

“We said it should go back to the states. That was the deal,” replied one person. “In addition to being a coward and a traitor, you are an absolute moron.”

Although Trump’s comment on abortion has divided some Republicans, others have commended it—noting that abortion restrictions have not been a winning issue for the GOP.

“If we don’t win elections, we get zero of what we want,” right-wing activist Charlie Kirk opined on X. “Without political power Democrats will make abortion the law of the land.”

Similarly, right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich replied to Pence’s post, writing: “Voters in Republican states have rejected every ballot measure banning abortion.”

According to a national Fox News survey conducted in late March, a record number of American voters—59%—believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and two-thirds of voters favor nationwide law guaranteeing access, a reality Trump seems to have acknowledged in his new stance.

