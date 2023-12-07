‘Absolutely killer’: Megyn Kelly torches every GOP candidate in opening questions, earning praise

Moderator Megyn Kelly opened up the fourth Republican presidential primary debate in Alabama with a couple of questions for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley that people online thought were unusually tough for her.

Kelly asked DeSantis a long question about what he thought his path to being elected could be, with former President Donald Trump so far ahead in the polls and DeSantis’ chances looking so slim.

Megyn Kelly FLAYS DeSantis With Brutal Opening Debate Question About How Trump Is Clobbering Him https://t.co/GwoXM3PaAU via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/y0HxgfvDKX — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) December 7, 2023

“Holy shit, in the setup to the first question at tonight’s #GOPDebate, Megyn Kelly picked up where Gavin Newsom left off, basically asking Casey DeSantis’s husband why he’s such a loser,” wrote @phweber1 on X.

“And Ron was just bobbing along!” replied @bvtucci.

Check the face! pic.twitter.com/JoQdfZrCX3 — phweber (@phweber1) December 7, 2023

DeSantis replied by citing the fact that polls got the 2022 Republican red wave prediction wrong, so there’s a chance he could still defy them today.

Kelly then asked Nikki Haley about her net worth, and how it had risen from $100,000 in the bank when she retired from her role as UN ambassador in the Trump administration, to around $8 million today.

Haley defended her work after the Trump administration, saying that she was proud of her role on the board of Boeing, which she said was a good company that made good products and employed a lot of people in South Carolina.

Megyn Kelly: "Aren't you too tight with the banks and the billionaires to win over the GOP's working class base?"



Nikki Haley: "We will take support from anybody. I don't ask them what their policies are, they ask me what my policies are." pic.twitter.com/WQWRbtwIX4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 7, 2023

The questions set off a round of appreciation on X.

“OOF. Absolutely killer opening question from Megyn Kelly for Nikki Haley about her dramatic net worth increase since leaving elected office and being beholden to big business,” wrote @Sarah_SV.

OOF. Absolutely killer opening question from Megyn Kelly for Nikki Haley about her dramatic net worth increase since leaving elected office and being beholden to big business. #GOPDebate — Sarah Valerio O'Connell (@Sarah_SV) December 7, 2023

“Megyn Kelly actually called out how in the corporate pocket Nikki Haley is,” said @honestarguments.

“Holy crap @megynkelly is bringing the heat,” added @Tinley256. ‘Tell us about that net worth. Yikes. Haley is already lying.”

Kelly went on to criticize Vivek Ramaswamy for repeatedly changing his views in between the debates and told Chris Christie he was falling in that stated goal of his own campaign, taking down Donald Trump.