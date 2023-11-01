‘Could there BE any more casualties?’: Israeli bombing tribute to Matthew Perry backfires

In the wake of his untimely death, tributes poured in for Matthew Perry, who rose to fame playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends.

People remembered his warmth, humor, soul, and last wishes: To be part of a bombing campaign against Palestine.

On X, @HillFulz, who brands himself “Global Speaker, Startup Advisor, Tech Columnist” based in Israel shared a picture of what he claimed was an Israeli bomb.

In it, he translated Hebrew written on the ordinance, which he said read “This is for Chandler Bing,” a bomb for Matthew Perry.

“This is for Chandler Bing.”



I love that we still have a sense of humor. I hope we never lose it. pic.twitter.com/wUwOOWMuUN — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) November 1, 2023

“I love that we still have a sense of humor. I hope we never lose it,” he added.

It’s unclear what the tribute is, as Perry wasn’t a product of or involved in the Israel-Palestine conflict, so what retribution could be gained is unclear.

And the post, looping a beloved character into a war, was met with criticism and mockery.

“do… do they think hamas drowned matthew perry?” joked one person.

Could there BE any more casualties,” added another, referencing Perry’s Chandler Bing catchphrase.

Others spliced together the title of Friends episodes with the recent news Israel repeatedly bombed a refugee camp in Gaza where it claimed Hamas leaders were holed up.

“The One Where Chandler Bombs a Refugee Camp,” they wrote.

The One Where Chandler Bombs a Refugee Camp https://t.co/22BcgFhKEg — staid (@staidindoors) November 1, 2023

Others tried to improve upon the joke, dark as it is.

“It should say, “Could I be any more explosive.”

It should say, "Could I be any more explosive…: — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) November 1, 2023

Plenty, though, were grossed out by the attempted injection of levity into a war.

“This is not funny. In fact it’s rather sickening,” wrote one user.

That said, if Perry were here, we’d like to think he’d offer a correction to the poster.

“That’s Ms. Chanandler Bomb.”