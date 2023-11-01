‘Joe’s memory is declining’: Marjorie Taylor Greene drops cringe ‘Addams Family’ parody of Biden Family scandals

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is being ridiculed online after posting a parody video on Halloween mocking the family of President Joe Biden.

In a post to X on Tuesday, Greene shared a satirical video about the Biden family set to the “Addams Family” theme song.

“The Biden Family occupying the White House is a real Halloween horror!” Greene wrote.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1719506336679878961?s=20

Lyrics in the video make references to Biden’s son Hunter with such poetic gems as “They took some cash from China, then smoked crack with a minor, Joe’s memory is declining, the Biden family.”

Other lyrics take aim at Hunter for the nude photographs of his that were leaked online.

“Old Hunter is a sleezebag, took bribes from Chariman Xi, yeah, shot movies with his weiner, the Biden family,” the song continues.

But Greene’s apparent humor failed to catch on and instead resulted in the congresswoman herself becoming the target of ridicule.

“You thought you cooked with this corny ass shit @RepMTG,” one user wrote.

You thought you cooked with this corny ass shit @RepMTG https://t.co/zb9jNP8LVf — Moe Wood420 (@PhatB0i420) November 1, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene occupying a seat in the House is a real Halloween horror! Do you not have better things to do than acting like a five year old? https://t.co/vYH0oJoIdk — J-squaredfishingguy (@JClawguy) November 1, 2023

Others complained about Greene’s salary being paid by the public in response to the clip.

“We are paying taxes for you to do this????” another asked.

“You are a deeply unserious person,” a second user added.

The video has been viewed more than 1 million times so far and has received some minor praise from conservatives.

Nevertheless, the vast majority of feedback appeared to be negative.

“Imagine having a US Congresswoman who tweets out a Happy Halloween greeting to all of her constituents,” social media personality Brian Krassenstein said. “The greeting talks about Hunter Biden‘s wiener and pokes fun at the US president while showing pictures of herself showing off naked photos of the president’s son to the US Congress. Now imagine thinking that this person should be a Congresswoman. And liberals are supposedly the perverted ones obsessed with sex, right?”

Imagine having a US Congresswoman who tweets out a Happy Halloween greeting to all of her constituents. The greeting talks about Hunter Biden‘s wiener and pokes fun at the US president while showing pictures of herself showing off naked photos of the president’s son to the US… https://t.co/C9h0bgXIJC — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 1, 2023

Where was this energy when Trump and his crime family occupied the Whitehouse? https://t.co/1rEv01Pjoz — Vernon Kelly (@VKellySCKappa86) November 1, 2023

Despite the widespread mockery, Greene is unlikely to ease up on her attempts at humor.

As noted by others, Greene also embarrassed herself in July after holding up a picture in Congress of Hunter engaged in a sex act.