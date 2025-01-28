‘Like the lives of our kids depend on it’: MAHA influencer urges supporters to flood RFK Jr.’s HHS nomination hearing

Featured Video

Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) influencer Calley Means has been encouraging his followers to lobby senators and attend en-masse Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS).

This support comes ahead of RFK Jr.’s hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30.

In an X post on Sunday, Calley Means encouraged his followers to support the nomination of RFK Jr.

Advertisement

He wrote: “Bobby touched on something spiritual during the campaign. He brought millions of first time Trump voters to the coalition.”

“He must get into HHS to start fulfilling President Trump’s call to figure out why our kids are getting sick and slanting the incentives of our healthcare system to a more preventative model.”

This is the most important request I have ever made:



Bobby Kennedy awakened the conscience of Americans about the need to reverse childhood chronic disease.



🚨📞IT IS IMPERATIVE the 7 Senators below are reminded of the importance of getting him confirmed.



These calls… pic.twitter.com/GNiq0VLwBC — Calley Means (@calleymeans) January 26, 2025

In his post, Means listed the phone numbers and email addresses of senators attending RFK Jr.’s hearing, urging supporters to contact them “like the lives of our kids depend on it.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the hearing, Means urged his followers to pack the halls during RFK Jr.’s nomination hearing to “make very clear that Bobby’s nomination is vital for kids.”

RFK Jr. is a prominent figure in the anti-vaxxer movement, having chaired Children’s Health Defense from 2015 to 2023, a nonprofit group widely criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation.

The group has lobbied against mandatory childhood vaccinations, including the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

RFK Jr. has spoken at length about the alleged dangers of vaccines and has fuelled the common misconception that vaccines cause autism.

Advertisement

Promising to “Make America Healthy Again”, RFK Jr. said he will take aim at Big Pharma and Big Food if confirmed as HHS Secretary.

Often spreading health falsehoods and being the target of misquotes, RFK Jr. is regularly a moving target of health misinformation.

Like RFK Jr., Calley Means is also influential in the MAHA movement.

Calley Means is the brother of Dr. Casey Means. Together, they have built a wellness empire, questioning traditional health practices and leaning into the misinformation popularly mandated by MAHA.

Advertisement

Together, they co-authored the book, “Good Energy”, which criticizes traditional medical advice on chronic diseases.

Both siblings have spoken out against vaccine mandates, with Casey Means previously stating vaccine mandates for children are a “war crime.”

If RFK Jr. joins the Trump administration, the siblings stand to benefit from his position.

RFK Jr. is reportedly eyeing the siblings for positions within his personnel, if successful at his hearing this Wednesday.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.