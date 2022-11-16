‘Sci-fi movie’: Why does Lowe’s have a ‘perimeter defense’ system?

TikTok users are freaking out over footage of a so-called “perimeter defense” system located in the parking lot of a Lowe’s hardware store.

The video, uploaded by the account @vics_hotwheels, shows a device on a trailer that appears to contain an array of surveillance cameras as well as a solar panel.

A loudspeaker on the device can be heard issuing a statement as a car full of individuals filming laugh nervously.

“For your safety, this parking lot is monitored by perimeter defense,” the announcement states.

The video appeared to confuse many in the comments who were unsure of the device’s purporse.

“Can someone please explain to me what those actually do?” one user asked.

“I don’t get it?” another said.

But many noted that they had seen similar devices at retail stores near them as well.

“Lived like half a mile from a Walmart with those and remember hearing it every time it went off,” a user said.

“My grocery store has one too,” a second commenter added.

Those who were unsure about the apparatus began jokingly questioning whether it was equipped with high-tech weapons.

“Any suspicious activity that we detect will be given a warning shot,” one commenter joked.

“Bro I’m scared you gunna get drones shooting at you,” another said.

Many also felt that the pre-recorded voice sounded like former President Barack Obama.

“Why does it kinda sound like Obama?” one user asked.

“Obama????” added another.

The Daily Dot reached out to @vics_hotwheels over TikTok comment to inquire about the video but did not receive a reply.

Despite the confusion, the strange machine is merely a solar-powered surveillance-video trailer aimed at reducing crimes in parking lots. Intended mainly to protect shoppers’ vehicles, the trailers have sprung up in recent years at stores across the country.

While it’s unclear who makes the specific trailer in question, similar-looking units from the Utah-based company LiveView Technologies are capable of everything from streaming video and thermal detection to vehicle recognition.

The Daily Dot sent questions about the use of surveillance trailers to Lowe’s press email but did not hear back.

While the trailers may be unnerving to some given their use of different surveillance technologies, shoppers can at least be assured that no missiles will be deployed.