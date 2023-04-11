Preston Pointe Louisville, KY, USA

‘I witnessed people being murdered’: Bank employee said she watched Louisville mass shooting while Microsoft Teams meeting

'I don’t know how else to say that.'

Tech

Posted on Apr 11, 2023   Updated on Apr 11, 2023, 10:57 am CDT

An employee of the bank in Kentucky where a mass shooting took place on Monday said they witnessed the attack unfold over Microsoft Teams.

The gunman, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, killed five people and hospitalized nine others after opening fire during a meeting at the Old National Bank in Louisville.

Investigators say Sturgeon, who reportedly live streamed the shooting over Instagram, carried out the attack in response to receiving notice that he would soon be fired by the bank.

Bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, who was attending a meeting virtually over Microsoft Teams, told CNN on Monday that she witnessed Sturgeon open fire in the conference room.

“Shortly after the meeting started, the gunman, which is an employee, started shooting up the conference room,” she said. “I witnessed people being murdered. I don’t know how else to say that.” 

Buchheit-Sims says that she never worked directly with the gunman but described him as having a “monotone personality.”

“His temperament is pretty low-key. I’ve never seen the kid get angry or upset about anything in public,” she added. “He was pretty much just relaxed.”

Sturgeon is said to have left a note for his parents as well as one friend indicating that he intended to shoot up the bank.

*First Published: Apr 11, 2023, 10:25 am CDT

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

