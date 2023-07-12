‘Physical exertion tends to make people conservative’: Right-wingers post fitness routines to show how conservative they are

This week, MSNBC reshared an old online article that claimed followers of the far-right were obsessed with fitness. The news outlet said that the explosion of at-home exercise—due in large part to the pandemic—helped curate spaces for radicalization.

“The far-right’s obsession with fitness is going digital,” MSNBC tweeted.

The far right’s obsession with fitness is going digital https://t.co/saGOFXMn64 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 10, 2023

Despite being old, a number of people criticized the article and called it ridiculous.

“Being healthy is ‘far right.’ Holy fuck,” wrote Joe Rogan.

Being healthy is “far right.” Holy fuck. https://t.co/EZ8kqpX3mF — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 10, 2023

MSNBC Exclusive! We take a deep dive into weird world of "far right" Americans & their bizarre infatuation w/ eating healthy, going outside, staying fit, & having meaningful relationships. https://t.co/8Tppp53nqd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2023

While many considered it a hit piece on the right wing, indicative of the media’s efforts to demonize anything enjoyed by conservatives including simple fitness, another spate of right-wing influencers had a different response: Good.

“This is a GOOD THING. Leftism is for ugly freaks,” wrote one conservative fitness influencer. “Corpulent and dysgenic people hate exercise. The monstrosity of their beliefs is worn on their bodies. Your body should muscular, hard, trained. Your existence should shine and be a counter example against the masses of shitlibs.”

Physical fitness has been declared RIGHT WING.



This is a GOOD THING.



Leftism is for ugly freaks. Corpulent and dysgenic people hate exercise. The monstrosity of their beliefs is worn on their bodies.



Your body should muscular, hard, trained.



Your existence should shine and be… — Alexander Cortes PhD, Fitness, Nutrition, Fat loss (@AJA_Cortes) July 11, 2023

Extremists wake up and GO TO THE GYM — Alexander Cortes PhD, Fitness, Nutrition, Fat loss (@AJA_Cortes) July 12, 2023

“Physical exertion – body building, long distance running, whatever – tends to make people conservative (at least not woke) because it forces them to confront reality of their bodies and their limitations,” @FischerKing64 wrote. “It’s harder to dream utopia when you run up against your own limits.”

The article was used as an indictment of helping people in general, lumping in those who don’t work out with the tenets of socialism.

“You cannot get into fitness and remain a leftist. You must choose one or other,” one Twitter user said.

“Being fat is a leftist trait,” wrote another, praising MSNBC’s commentary.

Others posted their workouts, dubbing themselves “far-right extremists” as they squatted.

I’m also a far right Extremist.

425lb Squat plus Chains x2

355lb Squat Clean.

About to run a marathon soon as well. pic.twitter.com/AJLOTXj074 — Ruben Hunter (@RubenHunter) July 11, 2023

While many right-wingers were hyped that staying fit is now their provenance, most studies show that left-leaning states are more physically fit.