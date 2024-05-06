‘Liberalize Yourself’: TikTok filter uses real people’s faces to make TikTokers into blue-haired leftists

A TikTok filter called “Liberalize Yourself” shows users what they’d look like with colorful hair. The filter, which plays upon common stereotypes of liberal appearances, took off on TikTok over the weekend.

“Liberalize Yourself” is mostly being used by conservative TikTok users to ridicule progressives, and utilizes the likeness of two actual people with dyed hair—not stock photos.

When used, the filter takes a photo of TikTok users’ faces and then transposes their likeness onto what the filter deems “a liberal,” or an individual with colorful hair. The “blue-haired liberal,” or liberal with colorfully-dyed hair, is a stereotype that originated on 4chan, an imageboard website well-known for being used by far-right netizens.

Liberalize Yourself seems to shuffle between a handful of base images that combine with TikTokers’ faces to create a “liberal version” of the user. Three of the images are of individuals with dyed green, pink, and rainbow-colored hair—and one of the images is of Hillary Clinton.

Many conservative TikTok users that have posted using the filter said they found it hilarious.

“I can’t even with this,” a TikToker user whose face was transposed onto a photo of a person with short, rainbow hair wrote in their TikTok caption.

Another TikTok shows a woman’s face transposed onto that of a person with dyed green hair.

Some users who were turned into Clinton while using the filter are seen laughing in their TikToks, too.

“Heckkkkkk no,” a TikToker whose face was transposed onto Clinton’s wrote in their video’s caption.

While Clinton’s image has been meme’d and used as fodder for satire many times over, Liberalize Yourself uses the faces of real, non-public figures as its other base images. The Daily Dot found two of the popular base images online and reached out to the individuals whose likeness is being used in the filter for comment.

Liberalize Yourself is taking off on X as well.

Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, posted a photo of himself using the filter on Friday.

Miles has a new look. pic.twitter.com/4nknpyVP5p — GavinMcInnes (@XGavinMcInnes) May 4, 2024

And videos of the TikTok filter were also posted by right-wing X accounts Libs of TikTok (@LibsofTikTok) and I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0). The former is an anti-LGBTQ account run by Chaya Raichik. The account’s posts and Raichik’s online presence have been connected to bomb threats nationwide.

“The new A.I. filter that turns you into a crazy leftist lunatic is so spot on,” I Meme Therefore I Am tweeted of the filter. Raichik posted a similar sentiment, and both tweets have gone viral.

Given the filter’s limited outcomes, it remains unclear if its momentary popularity among conservatives will last.

