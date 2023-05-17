‘Must’ve found a different bowling alley’: Lauren Boebert divorce news sparks jokes about her husband’s past arrest

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) announced Tuesday that she has filed for divorce from her husband Jayson after more than 15 years of marriage. Yet the news was in many ways overshadowed by Jayson’s criminal record, specifically his public indecency and lewd exposure charges from 2004.

In a statement on Tuesday, the congresswoman cited irreconcilable differences in detailing the split while asking for privacy for her and her family.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband,” she wrote. “I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process.”

But users across social media were quick to note that Jayson plead guilty after allegedly exposing himself to two young women while at a bowling alley with Boebert.

“Oh no. Did he pull his dick out for kids at the bowling alley again?” one user asked.

Although Boebert has maintained that Jayson never exposed his genitals, but merely “acted like he was going to unzip his pants,” the victims in the case asserted otherwise.

A witness statement written by one of the women said that Jayson approached them and said that he had “a tattoo on my dick” after overhearing the pair discussing tattoos of their own.

“Then Jayson came up behind us and pulled his penis out of his pants,” one of the women told police. “His thumb was covering the head, and all I saw was the shaft.”

After the two women alerted the owner of the bowling alley, the sheriff’s department was called. Eventually, Jayson was charged and sentenced to four days in jail and two years of probation.

Internet users couldn’t help but joke it might be related.

"The spark is gone… it's like he doesn't even whip out his dick and wave it in front of children anymore… WHO IS THIS MAN?" – Lauren Boebert at marriage counseling. — Docta Luke, Pill Puncher (@LukeStonePharmD) May 17, 2023

Lauren Boebert’s husband must’ve found a different bowling alley to hang out in — Jordan ♐️ (@etzlikepretz) May 16, 2023

And that sound you hear is an unsuspecting woman receiving an unwanted dick pic from Lauren Boebert’s husband now that he’s back on the market — Meredith (@meralee727) May 16, 2023

But Jayson’s lewd exposure wasn’t the only topic of discussion. It turns out, according to reports, Jayson didn’t respond very calmly upon learning of the divorce.

Court documents state that a process server who was attempting to serve Jayson the divorce last month was chased away.

Jayson is said to have been cleaning a gun and drinking a beer at the time. After reportedly shouting profanities at the process server, Jayson then is accused of letting out his dogs to go after the man.

At least he didn't whip his dick out at the process server https://t.co/ZjgrYBx837 — joseph reed (@josephsreed) May 16, 2023

“At least he didn’t whip his dick out at the process server,” one user joked.