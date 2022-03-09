Lauren Boebert wonders whether Biden or ‘Prince John’ is running the government

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is being mocked for saying she doesn’t know if President Joe Biden or an apparently nonexistent monarch is in charge of the federal government.

Boebert made the remark on Fox News while discussing Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports over its invasion of Ukraine. The congresswoman has lately attempted to drum up support for increased drilling for oil in the United States to lower gas prices. The White House has said that there are currently thousands of unused drilling permits.

While discussing the matter with Jesse Watters on Fox News, Boebert said, “I don’t know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John … from … Prince John.”

Watters appeared to hold in laughter as Boebert attempted to think of where “Prince John” hails from.

It’s understandable that she couldn’t recall his home country, however, because there is no Prince John, at least not currently. The most recent Prince John of England died over a century ago.

Twitter erupted into jokes over Boebert’s gaffe.

“Everyone knows Prince John is from Whales. Like duh,” @JoJoFromJerz quipped, along with a screenshot of former President Donald Trump’s tweet about meeting the “Prince of Whales.” (It’s actually spelled Wales.)

Several Twitter users came to Boebert’s defense. Sort of.

“I absolutely believe Ms. Boebert’s assertion that she has no idea how the US government works,” one tweeted.

Many brought up Disney’s Robin Hood cartoon in which Prince John is the villain.

“I think she’s trying to reference Prince John from the Disney Robin Hood cartoon…” suggested @IAmPoliticsGirl.

Others referenced tenets of the QAnon conspiracy theory that a cabal of satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles controls the world.

“Prince John was the fifth son of King George V,” wrote one. “They claim he died in 1919, but he’s about to reveal himself so that he can be JFK Jr’s running mate in 2024.” QAnon followers falsely believe that John F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t die in the 1999 plane crash, and that he may reveal himself and be Trump’s running mate at some point.

Due to Boebert’s comment, “Prince John” trended on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The jokes kept coming.

Boebert herself got in on the joke. On Wednesday morning, she tweeted side-by-side images of Prince John from the Robin Hood cartoon and Biden.

“For the record, Prince John > Joe Biden,” she wrote.