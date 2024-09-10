Biden’s press secretary is Haitian—so now the far-right is accusing her of eating pets

This week, a news story about a woman killing and eating a cat in Ohio set ablaze a conservative claim that Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. are coming to eat people’s pets.

Now, conspiracists are targeting President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who is Haitian.

The conspiracy also posits that Ohio-based Haitian immigrants kill and eat ducks—and MAGA fans have capitalized on the claims to market former President Donald Trump as the savior of the two animals.

The fear-mongering stems from an influx of Haitian immigrants to Springfield, Ohio in recent years. However, the cat story happened with a woman born in the U.S., living in a different part of the state. Another claim, about a goose, happened in Columbus.

But Jean-Pierre is now the subject of racist tweets that claim that because she is Haitian, she eats cats and ducks as well.

“Karine Jean Pierre is Haitian,” popular right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer tweeted. “And rumor has it, she eats kitty cats too…”

“KJP, who is Haitian, eats your cats, ducks and dogs,” another X user tweeted.

Others tweeted that Jean-Pierre might know Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, of which there are many, and that they hope that journalists ask her about eating cats and ducks.

“She’s Haitian,” an X user tweeted. “Wonder if KJP know any of the folks who’ve moved to Springfield.”

“Can’t wait for Peter Doocy to ask KJP about the Haitians eating cats in Springfield, Ohio,” another X user tweeted. Doocy is Fox News’ Senior White House Correspondent.

Others tweeted crude remarks about Jean-Pierre’s bisexuality, making cat-based double entendres.

Trump himself hasn’t made a statement on the Haitian conspiracy, but his campaign and running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) have.

Yesterday, Trump’s campaign tweeted that “President Trump will deport migrants who eat pets.”

“Kamala Harris will send them to your town next,” @TrumpWarRoom tweeted. “Make your choice, America.”

Vance was more careful with his words. In a tweet today, Vance said his office has “received many inquiries” about Haitian immigrants abducting pets and other animals in Springfield, though none of the reports appear to be firsthand.

“It’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false,” Vance tweeted.

He then went on to cite the fact that a Haitian man who had recently immigrated to Springfield was involved in a bus accident that killed a preteen. He also said that new waves of immigration are raising the town’s rents and that cases of tuberculosis and HIV have increased.

It’s unclear if Vance is implying that Haitian immigrants are the cause of the spike in disease. Both tuberculosis and HIV are prevalent in Haiti.

To close his statement, Vance said “keep the cat memes flowing,” egging on posters making racist claims about Haitian immigrants.

