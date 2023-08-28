‘You’re a Caucasian by definition buddy’: Jordan Peterson calls MSNBC anchor ‘not really brown’

Jordan Peterson is facing backlash online after telling MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan he’s “not really brown.”

The Canadian right-wing pundit’s bizarre tweet came after Hasan’s monologue addressing the racist attack in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

You're not really brown

More like a light tan

Just like "white" people



Plus you're a Caucasian

By definition

Buddy https://t.co/xwEDnpe8q1 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 28, 2023

“Tonight, this brown Muslim is asking the white conservative community … get your house in order, crack down on the hate preachers … condemn the right of white supremacist ideology,” Hasan said of the shooting.

The shooter was a 21-year-old who killed three Black people at a Dollar General store.

Hasan’s monologue compared the treatment that Muslim communities faced when some Muslims committed terrorist acts to the treatment of conservatives following rising radical, right-wing racist violence.

Conservatives, Hasan explained, have asked where the violence comes from in Muslim communities, so he’s now asking white conservatives to do the same.

“Republican presidential candidates didn’t want to do any soul-searching of self-reflection” the day after the shooting, Hasan said.

Peterson responded with what looked like free-verse poetry: “You’re not really brown / More like a light tan / Just like ‘white’ people / Plus you’re a Caucasian / By definition / Buddy.”

“Poetry has really gone downhill in recent years,” user @ahtralfie commented on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Others posted memes pointing out the incoherence of what Peterson was saying.

Other X users found the remarks less funny.

“So…rather than perhaps being a human and joining in condemnation of a racist mass murder he’s splitting hairs about skin color and ethnicity? Weird stuff man,” said @RudeBoyNYK.

“We are at the point where white ppl are leading ppl off a cliff lma,” @Strwbrycough1 added. “This dude is a sensationalist at this point.”

“Nothing to see here, just Jordan Peterson, a white man, telling me I’m not brown, I’m actually white,” Hasan responded to Peterson. “Also, how am I a Caucasian, ‘by definition’?”

“You’re not black/And you’re not Asian/What’s left?/Caucasian/It’s not that difficult,” Peterson replied.

You're not black

And you're not Asian

What's left?

Caucasian

It's not that difficult



And I didn't call you white

Not that I care

I pointed out that your true color

Is tan

Which it is



More or less like mine



And your idiot "a white man" comment

Implying that I have no right to… https://t.co/2JgkG8R3DF — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 28, 2023

Peterson later replied to Hasan with a citation from Wikipedia which claimed that anthropologists believed Dravidians, one of the people of India, were “Caucasoid.”

Have it your way

You boring bloviator

I really don't care if you think you're green



Fine

You're not Caucasian

You're Black



Or Asian

Or whatever you want to be

Just like all you bloody progressives



For anyone who cares

Here's what Wikipedia has to say: https://t.co/N8wABIHaTi https://t.co/hzN1W5pGJX pic.twitter.com/OgMsZLRUnx — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 28, 2023

The page Peterson cited explains, “The Caucasian race … is an obsolete racial classification of humans based on a now-disproven theory of biological race.”