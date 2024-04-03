‘When you’ve lost Jon Favreau’: Pod Save America host calls out Biden’s response to World Central Kitchen deaths

Jon Favreau, a former Obama administration speechwriter, political commentator, and host of the popular Pod Save America podcast, called out President Joe Biden’s contradicting reactions to Palestinian casualties in the Israel-Hamas war, saying it makes him “look weak.”

Some see Favreau’s comment as a turning point, with established Democrats willing to speak out harshly against Biden over Israel.

On Wednesday, Favreau tweeted a link to a Politico article about Biden’s private reaction to Israel’s killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. The outlet reported even though Biden is “privately enraged,” his administration “has no plans to change its policy toward Israel.”

Since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Biden has supported the country’s invasion of Palestine, made two public arms sales to Israel, and stood behind the nation despite rising international outrage.

Favreau tweeted that Politico’s story—and others like it—make Biden “look weak.”

“The President doesn’t get credit for being ‘privately enraged’ when he still refuses to use leverage to stop the IDF from killing and starving innocent people,” Favreau wrote. “These stories only make him look weak.”

Of course, Favreau isn’t alone in his criticism of Biden’s policy on Israel.

In February, Data for Progress found over two-thirds of American voters support a permanent ceasefire in Palestine—and protest vote campaigns for a ceasefire spread through many Democrat state primaries even after Biden won the party’s nomination, though they were frequently criticized by mainstream Democrats.

Vice President Kamala Harris called for a six-week ceasefire in March.

Some X users took Favreau’s tweet as a blow to Biden and the latest example of Democrats being more willing to criticize the president for his support of Israel.

“When you’ve lost Jon Favreau,” one X user tweeted.

“Losing JON FAVREAU is how you know Biden/dems are cooked,” another wrote.

“Jon Favreau welcome to the Palestine coalition,” another said.

In response to the stir his tweet caused, Favreau clarified his affinity for Biden on X.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden, campaigning for Joe Biden, love most of what Joe Biden has done,” Favreau wrote. “But hate his Israel policy and want it to change.”

