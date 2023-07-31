Article Lead Image

JIM WATSON / Getty Images Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube (Licensed)

‘His job is… beach’: Biden’s shirtless vacation pictures spark comparisons to Ken in ‘Barbie’

Biden was also seen sporting shoes on the sand.

Katherine Huggins 

Katherine Huggins

Tech

Posted on Jul 31, 2023   Updated on Jul 31, 2023, 9:51 am CDT

President Joe Biden spent the first part of his vacation shirtless at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

It’s part of a ten-day vacation the president just embarked on.

His ensuing shirtless beach photos, published by a reporter, are captivating—and incensing—the internet.

“NO ONE ASKED FOR THESE PICS,” tweeted one user, along with a GIF of Homer Simpson pouring bleach on his eyes.

“This is the ideal male body,” joked another person, referencing another popular meme. “You might not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.”

Others’ focus, however, was not on Biden being shirtless but on the fact that he donned shoes on the beach.

“Adamantly against Biden’s shoes on the beach policy,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“I’m a supporter but if DeSantis wore sneakers at the beach, it would [be] a meme by sundown,” tweeted another.

Several others made references to the new Barbie movie, in which the job of Ryan Gosling’s Ken is “just beach.”

“His job is… beach,” one wrote.

“biden’s job today: beach,” another said.

Sunday’s beach trip is not the first time the internet has witnessed the president shirtless and responded.

A trip to Rehoboth earlier this month similarly received mixed reactions over his choice to wear turtle-patterned swim shorts.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 31, 2023, 9:50 am CDT

Katherine Huggins

Katherine Huggins is a New York-based journalist and freelance contributor to the Daily Dot's tech and politics section. She helps cover the United Nations for the Japanese newspaper Mainichi and previously reported on the 2022 midterm elections for Marketwatch. Her work has appeared in USA Today, Forbes, OpenSecrets and more.

Katherine Huggins
 