‘His job is… beach’: Biden’s shirtless vacation pictures spark comparisons to Ken in ‘Barbie’

President Joe Biden spent the first part of his vacation shirtless at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

It’s part of a ten-day vacation the president just embarked on.

His ensuing shirtless beach photos, published by a reporter, are captivating—and incensing—the internet.

“NO ONE ASKED FOR THESE PICS,” tweeted one user, along with a GIF of Homer Simpson pouring bleach on his eyes.

“This is the ideal male body,” joked another person, referencing another popular meme. “You might not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.”

Others’ focus, however, was not on Biden being shirtless but on the fact that he donned shoes on the beach.

“Adamantly against Biden’s shoes on the beach policy,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“I’m a supporter but if DeSantis wore sneakers at the beach, it would [be] a meme by sundown,” tweeted another.

Several others made references to the new Barbie movie, in which the job of Ryan Gosling’s Ken is “just beach.”

“His job is… beach,” one wrote.

“biden’s job today: beach,” another said.

Reminder: Joe Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation. 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/n9wFxXb8m2 — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) July 30, 2023

Sunday’s beach trip is not the first time the internet has witnessed the president shirtless and responded.

A trip to Rehoboth earlier this month similarly received mixed reactions over his choice to wear turtle-patterned swim shorts.