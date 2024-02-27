President Joe Biden weighed in on the conflict between Israel and Palestine while eating an ice cream cone, leading many online to highlight the odd contrast.

While speaking with reporters at an ice cream shop in New York City, Biden said he believed a cease-fire could be reached by next week.

“My national security advisor tells me we’re close,” Biden said in response to reporters. “We’re close. It’s not done yet. My hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a ceasefire.”

President Joe Biden says that he hopes there will be a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war by next week pic.twitter.com/EISt1HEuXR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 27, 2024

But the grave topic and the setting Biden found himself in didn’t sit well with everyone.

“DISGRACEFUL,” activist Peter Daou said. “Biden talks about a #ceasefire while holding an ice cream cone, like that’s the level of importance for him. Put the damn thing down and stop this f*cking genocide, like you could have months ago.”

Put the damn thing down and stop this f*cking genocide, like you could have months ago.pic.twitter.com/pMv56Cqpux — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 27, 2024

Others labeled the display as tone-deaf given expressing concern over American hostages in Gaza.

“I still can’t believe they had Joe Biden explain the situation in Israel while eating an ice cream cone,” right-wing pundit Clay Travis added. “We still have American hostages in Gaza. Just insane tone deafness.”

I still can’t believe they had Joe Biden explain the situation in Israel while eating an ice cream cone. We still have American hostages in Gaza. Just insane tone deafness: pic.twitter.com/MNLf1dyP3m — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 27, 2024

The user known as “Holding Biden Accountable,” which provides “Leftist critiques” of Biden, similarly expressed dismay at the photo op highlight the damage Israel is inflicting on Palestine.

“I just can’t shake the image of Biden licking his little ice cream cone while being asked about starving Palestinian children…” they wrote.

I just can't shake the image of Biden licking his little ice cream cone while being asked about starving Palestinian children… pic.twitter.com/xoWSRBCxWi — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) February 27, 2024

A handful of staunch Biden supporters came to the president’s aide by arguing that the issue was being overblown.

“WHOA JOE BIDEN ATE ICE CREAM!!!” former congressman Adam Kinzinger said sarcastically. “Let’s put the smelly fat whiney crazy belly aching tiny man victim Trump back in! He only eats cheeseburgers! Clowns.”

Clowns https://t.co/EKo2t1gSEO — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 27, 2024

The vast majority of responses, however, appeared to condemn the president for what was seen as an insensitive gesture.

“Nothing says ‘we’re taking this seriously’ like talking about a war that has killed ~30,000 people with an ice-cream cone halfway to your mouth,” Middle East correspondent Gregg Carlstrom said.

Nothing says "we're taking this seriously" like talking about a war that has killed ~30,000 people with an ice-cream cone halfway to your mouth https://t.co/M6dgzitNe2 — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 27, 2024

Biden visited the ice cream shop alongside comedian Seth Meyers after appearing on his late-night show. The commander-in-chief is well known for his love for ice cream, which has become a longstanding meme in recent years.

The Palestinian death toll, according to health authorities in Gaza, has reached at least 29,782 people. The bombardment by Israel comes in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on the country by Hamas, which resulted in the death of roughly 1,200.