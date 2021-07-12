jeff bezos yacht in capri italy

zozobozokittycakes/TikTok

TikToker directs ire at Jeff Bezos’ superyacht in Italy—except it’s not his

Nonetheless, commenters on the video were appalled by the sight of it.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Published Jul 12, 2021

Less than a week after he stepped down as Amazon CEO, a TikToker thought they’d spotted Jeff Bezos’ yacht parked outside the Italian island of Capri.

Featured Video Hide
https://www.tiktok.com/@zozobozokittycakes/video/6982838826628582661
Advertisement Hide

The yacht in the TikTok, named the Flying Fox, is shown with a helicopter on it, which may have explained why people thought it was Bezos’. Recent reporting on a new boat he was commissioning revealed that the new vessel included a helipad.

Others on Twitter also spotted the boat and claimed it was Bezos’ as well.

Advertisement Hide

Although many online have claimed it as Bezos’ yacht, it’s not 100 percent certain the Flying Fox belongs to him, according to SuperYachtFan.com.

During another viral sighting of the Flying Fox two years ago, Amazon denied Bezos owned the boat. Bezos did buy a new yacht just this May, but it’s expected to look much different than the yacht spotted in Capri. According to Boat International, the vessel is still being built.

Advertisement Hide

Nonetheless, commenters on the video were appalled by the sight of the sprawling superyacht.

“He literally has so much money that he didn’t feel ANY impact when buying it,” noted Liz G. “Eat. The Rich.” said another

But some pointed out that if you ever purchased anything from Amazon, in a way you were complicit in funding it.

Unless, of course, Bezos doesn’t own the yacht, that is.

This week’s top technology stories

This pro-lockdown ‘bot campaign’ on Twitter may have just been trolling
Trump-aligned Michigan attorney raises big bucks to fight ‘election fraud’
How the Italian far-right is trying to break Twitter
Cops are getting free electric lassos for handing over body camera footage
Citizen app is faking local residents in Los Angeles
How South Carolina became a troubling new hub for QAnon
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 12, 2021, 12:13 pm CDT

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci