Trump fans photographed carrying around sticky tributes to JD Vance’s fertility

Images circulating across social media purport to show conservatives carrying fake cups of Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) sperm.

The pictures, which went viral on platforms such as X on Sunday, include supporters of former President Donald Trump gleefully holding the plastic cups.

“No matter what your political leanings are, walking around with a cup of fake JD Vance semen is fucking weird,” one X user commented.

The cups, which resemble the containers used by medical professionals to collect urine and other bodily fluids, feature an image of the senator’s face as well as the phrase “JD Vance full family kit.”

Reporting from TMZ claims that the cups are intended to mock Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), who recently revealed that he and his wife used fertility treatments “like IVF” to have their children, highlighting Vance’s natural… potency.

Vance, who has three children, said last week that he was “angling for baby No. 4.” The senator for years has argued that Americans must combat the country’s declining birth rate by having more children, all while accusing Democrats of holding “anti-family” values.

The bizarre display comes as conservatives attempt to counter claims from liberals that they are “weird.”

Yet the images are so strange that many questioned whether they are even real.

While some have suggested that the images must have been created by artificial intelligence (AI), no evidence supports that.

Elsie Thomas, a senior OSINT analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue said that one of the earliest accounts to spread the images looked to have an AI-generated profile picture.

1. I may never forgive 2024 for making me type 'Vance jizz cup' into a search bar



Still, the images appear legitimate. While it’s unclear where the pictures were taken, Trump did hold a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Another poster posited that, given the consistency of the sticker placement, it was probably just one cup being passed around.

“The sticker on that cup is placed exactly at the same spot. Seems like someone went around with 1 cup and people were asked to hold it for the picture,” he wrote.

Others similarly suggested the possibility that a prankster convinced Trump fans to hold the cups in an attempt to troll rallygoers, although there is currently no evidence to suggest that’s the case. It’s likewise been suggested that the cups may have been a merchandise item being sold at the rally.

As questionable as the sperm cups are, this wouldn’t be the first strange item Trump fans have posed with. Conservatives also donned gold diapers in an attempt to support the former president.

