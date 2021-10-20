Jamba Juice flamed for robot worker that can’t even pour smoothie into cup properly

A viral video of a Jamba Juice robot failing to pour a smoothie into a cup without making a mess has earned 1.8 million views on TikTok.

Posted by @cyncity22, the video shows a robot arm attempting to pour a green smoothie into a cup before it is given to a customer. As it attempts to pour the beverage, the arm trembles before dumping the beverage. Half of it lands in the cup, with the other half on the counter in a puddle.

“Jamba Juice should rethink this whole robot worker thing,” text overlay on the video reads.

Earlier in October, Jamba Juice announced that the company would install a second robotic smoothie kiosk as part of its pilot program to test their abilities as stand-ins for kiosk employees as the nation is gripped by a labor shortage.

Commenters on the video did their best to jokingly defend the robot. “It’s literally trembling, it’s just trying its best,” one commenter quipped.

The video of the robot caused one commenter to ask: “Am I gonna lose my job?” According to PYMYNTS.com, the robots at Jamba Juice are not intended to replace human workers at standalone restaurants but to meet the demand for digital ordering without putting additional strain on existing employees.

Viewers who claimed to have smoothie-making knowledge even began offering tips for the struggling robot.

The poster of the video later said that the kiosk gave her a coupon for the mess that had been made of her smoothie order.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Cyncity22 via TikTok direct message and Jamba Juice via email regarding the video.

