‘It has been the honor of a lifetime’: Comedian reveals herself a creator of ‘Is Kissinger Dead Yet?’ account

After two years of regularly posting ‘no’ on its X account, Is Kissinger Dead Yet? (@DidKissingerD1e) finally had a different response.

“YES,” the account posted Wednesday night.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at 100. Working under President Richard Nixon, Kissinger advocated for bombing campaigns in Cambodia and Vietnam to leverage the U.S.’s negotiations to end the Vietnam War.

Kissinger’s role in the bombings in Southeast Asia led some to brand him as a war criminal and to look forward to his death.

@DidKissingerD1e published the post confirming Kissinger was dead at 8:48pm ET, 14 minutes after his death was announced in a statement.

Recent posts from the account reflected surprise in its longevity. On Tuesday, Is Kissinger Dead Yet? posted, “No and despite everyone’s thoughts and prayers, this account will be two years old next week.”

X users noted the significant moment for the account. On Friday, the post had received 18.2 million views, 132,000 reposts, and over 4,300 comments.

“It’s the rare legendary moments like these that make social media worth it,” one user wrote, adding that they hope the account rebrands to “@IsKissingerStillDead.”

“This account can finally rest, on a grateful universe,” another wrote.

Hours after @DidKissingerD1e’s post, X user G.L. DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) announced in a post that she was the account creator.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime,” she wrote.

DiVittorio is a writer and comedian behind the Pocket Report, a satirical news web series. She started the account in December 2021 with a first post reading, “No.”

After DiVittorio’s announcement, X users responded with surprise, likening the disclosure to a dramatic television show reveal.

“This is how the crowd felt when hannah montana took off her wig,” one user wrote.

“This is like finding out who gossip girl really was,” another commented.

Others remarked that they learned about Kissinger’s death through @DidKissingerD1e and DiVittorio’s repost.

“How is this how I found out,” someone commented.

@DidKissingerD1e wasn’t the only X account to break the news to some users.

LizaMinelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) shared a post on Wednesday night announcing the news: “Liza Minnelli has outlived Henry Kissinger. The former Secretary of State was 100 yrs old and lived much longer than many people had hoped,” the account posted.

The account has also announced actor and singer Minelli’s outliving of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Kevin McCarthy’s speaker of the house tenure, and Joe Jonas’ and Sophie Turner’s marriage.

X account Ronald Reagan Fun Facts! (@ReaganFunFact) also joined in announcing Kissinger’s death.

In addition to publishing their daily post about the 40th U.S. president reading, “He’s still dead,” @ReaganFunFact made an additional post on Wednesday: “Henry Kissinger finally died, thank god.”

DiVittorio did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.