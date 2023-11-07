Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks: Is Apple Pay a safe payment method?

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Today, web_crawlr reader Lisa R. asks whether using Apple Pay is a safe payment method.

Apple Pay, or, if you use an Android phone, Google Pay. We’ve probably all heard of it and generally know how it works.



Instead of using your debit card when making purchases online or in person, you can instead use your phone. But what are the benefits, if any, of using such a service? Are you better off continuing to use your physical debit card or should you make the switch?

First, let’s explain how Apple Pay works. All you have to do is scan your debit or credit card to add it to your phone’s wallet. How is that any different from just using your debit card, you ask?

Is Apple Pay safe?

Well, Apple doesn’t actually store your card number on either your phone or their servers. Instead, Apple Pay uses a device-specific number and a unique transaction code. Even if a criminal stole that code, they still wouldn’t be able to use it to make another purchase. Not only that, the merchant you are paying won’t get your actual card number either.

The huge benefit to this of course is that your debit card information is protected from skimming devices, which hackers attach to ATMs and card machines to steal your data, but also keeps your data safe when using Apple Pay online. Apple also doesn’t store a record of your transactions.

Convenience is a benefit too. All you have to do is double-click the power button on your iPhone, bring up your card with your Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode, and simply hold it against a card reader. No more swiping, entering a PIN, clicking through multiple questions, and waiting.

So even if someone steals your iPhone, they won’t be able to use your Apple Pay without your face, passcode, or fingerprint. And if your phone is stolen, you can even use the “Find My iPhone” feature to remotely disable the card. Not everywhere accepts Apple Pay though, so it’s always a good idea to bring your card just in case.

I will admit, I held off on using this feature on my smartphones when it first emerged. But once I dug into the technology a bit and experienced how easy it was to use, I can’t imagine going back.