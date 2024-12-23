Left-wing critics fume over the Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur attending TP USA event

Pundit Cenk Uygur is getting criticized by his viewers after appearing at Turning Point USA’s America Fest this weekend.

Featured Video

Uygur, co-creator of the progressive news commentary show the Young Turks, joined conservative political activist and TP USA founder Charlie Kirk on stage at the conference.

TP USA was a significant force for mobilizing the Republican vote during the 2024 election, encouraging turnouts in swing states like Arizona, where the conference was hosted.

Kirk hosted Uygur for a one-on-one discussion about the “confusion” over the divides between left and right.

Advertisement

During his remarks, Uygur complimented the Republicans for a “revolution done well,” not just for winning in November but for weeding out “The Establishment” within its ranks.

Uygur said that “I knew you guys were for real” when he stopped receiving pushback for criticizing right-wing figures on conservative podcasts he appeared on.

He then hyped the crowd’s response to his comments.

Advertisement

“They just booed Mitch McConnell, that’s a great thing,” he said, highlighting how the left should want to have a similar revolt against its mainstream figures.

“To my left-wing friends who are watching out there,” Uygur said, “We have been waiting for the right-wing populace to boo Mitch McConnell and Dick Cheney our whole lives! Take the win!”

Uygur then called for a “revolt against the Joe Bidens, the Kamala Harrises, and the Nancy Pelosis” within the Democrat Party.

But, while still pushing the progressive agenda on stage, supporters of the Young Turks pundit responded in fury over his appearance alongside Kirk.

Advertisement

Replying to a video from the conference, one wrote, “Cenk Uygur licking Charlie Kirk’s balls after kissing up to Steve Bannon less than 24 hours ago.”

The criticism came in response to a tweet from Uygur praising right-wing pundit Steve Bannon after he called for “a dramatic increase in corporate taxes.”

Now, the most shocking agreement. Steve Bannon just said, “I’m for a dramatic increase in corporate taxes. We have to increase taxes on the wealthy.” Maybe he’s 100% lying, but if he means it, we have a deal! Nothing would piss off the establishment more! Elites would be livid! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 21, 2024

A disgruntled viewer wrote about Uygur comparing the left and right-wing revolts, “There is no such thing as right-wing populism. This is Cenk Uygur pandering and doing the mental gymnastics to justify his right-wing pivot for cash. Shameless and sad.”

Advertisement

Another criticized Cenk and his the Young Turks partner, Ana Kasparian, saying, “Interesting how both Ana and Cenk have decided to buddy up with actual fascists while attacking anyone who has reservations about allying with fascists. Apparently, this is what it looks like to be open-minded.”

This criticism comes after Kasparian backed away from supporting Democrats, stating that she “doesn’t want to be pigeon-holed in any political tribe or identity.”

Since the 2024 election, both pundits have criticized Democrats and their strategies.

Defending his choice to appear alongside Kirk this weekend, Uygur wrote on X, “I understand attacking turncoats who change all their opinions to appease the right-wing. But I’ve changed none of my opinions. And it’s stunning how many Democrats are saying just talking to MAGA is UNACCEPTABLE! Are we never going to talk to each other? How is that inclusive?”

Advertisement

Critics also seem to have missed that the Young Turks have often had Kirk on their show.

Some MAGA supporters have been equally dismissive of Cenk’s inclusion at the 2024 Turning Point USA conference.

One account, Gays for Trump, criticized his appearance stating, “If you are at AMFest and are giving Cenk Uygur a standing ovation, you are an embarrassment! Stop falling for anyone who says you’re pretty and maybe agrees with one thing Trump believes.”

Others on the left were more complimentary of Uygur’s attendance at America Fest.

Advertisement

One supporter wrote, “Legitimately confused by the outrage at @cenkuygur over this. Going into right wing spaces and making the argument for democratic policies is the most obvious thing for us to be doing. The Democrats used to be the party for many of these voters before we became so elitist.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.