Right-wingers online are coming for a local reporter in Nashville after he criticized another Tennessee-based outlet’s op-ed about how the city’s political influence is fading as the rest of the state is becoming more red.

“The @Tennessean publishes this with no hint that the author, [Joshua Abbotoy], is involved with the controversial effort to relocate Christian nationalists from around the country to Tennessee,” chief investigative reporter for News Channel 5 Phil Williams criticized, linking to his reporting from November detailing an effort to build a town for “like-minded Christians and patriots” in Tennessee.

In the essay, Abbotoy called for “right-wing futurism” to be embraced, making Tennessee a home to businesses like SpaceX and the crypto industry as the state turns even more conservative.

Williams’s reporting found that the relocation project’s real estate efforts are being led by New Founding and RidgeRunner. Abbotoy is the managing director and CEO of the two groups respectively.

RidgeRunner describes itself as “building town & country charter communities in Appalachia” and “pioneering what we believe to be a new model for local life in the digital age.”

Abbotoy has dismissed Williams’ original reporting as “fever dream story” that he cooked up.

But it’s Williams’ criticism of Abbotoy’s Tennessean op-ed that is spurring the drama unfolding on X.

“So a local Nashville TV reporter is trying to harass the opinion editor for Tennessee’s biggest newspaper to keep them from publishing op-eds from conservative Christians in the same way they would publish op-ed’s from anyone else,” criticized one Daily Wire reporter, who separately added that the op-ed included a “standard bio that provided both the professional and political affiliations of the author, and he transparently revealed his political views in the body of the essay.”

Williams for his part argued that his complaint was being mischaracterized—and said that Community Notes against him were being weaponized.

“This Daily Wire reporter is lying here. I NEVER said anything about not ‘publishing op-eds from conservative Christians,’” Williams said. “I only cited the lack of disclosure about the author’s motives.”

He argued that the bio included was not adequate disclosure and pointed to a Community Note his own post received that said he incorrectly stated there was “no hint” Abbotoy was involved with New Founding. (Williams did not explicitly mention New Founding in his post, but said there was no hint he was “involved with the controversial effort to relocate Christian nationalists from around the country to Tennessee.”)

“@CommunityNotes has been weaponized by the right wing to LIE about my post,” Williams wrote. “Here is the note pushed by the trolls, then my original post. This is really, really bad!”

.@CommunityNotes has been weaponized by the right wing to LIE about my post. Here is the note pushed by the trolls, then my original post. This is really, really bad! @oliverdarcy @brianstelter (Plz RT) pic.twitter.com/lq1Q0b1f7J — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) December 23, 2024

Williams’ doubling down has only further prompted right-wingers to characterize him as hating Christians.

“Hard to say what [Williams] loves more: Spreading lies or hating Christians,” swiped one right-wing influencer. “Christmastime is very hard for him! (Much like telling the truth).”

And the CEO of the conservative outlet The Federalist went as far as to say that Williams’ outlet should lose its broadcast license, claiming Williams stalked and trespassed on private property for his original report.

“Phil Williams is a deranged and washed-up left-wing activist with a byline. When he’s not stalking Christians and trespassing on their property, he’s defaming them on TV and social media,” he wrote. “It sure would be a shame if his network lost (WTVF) its broadcast license over his partisan political activism.”

Williams hit back that they never “stalked” anyone in the investigation and never stepped foot on the land in question.

“Flying a helicopter over undeveloped land is neither stalking nor trespassing,” he concluded.

