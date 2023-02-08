COVID vaccines, Russian bots, and Chrissy Teigen: Republicans’ big Hunter Biden laptop hearing went immediately off the rails

A hearing held by the House Oversight Committee on Twitter’s choice to temporarily restrict the New York Post‘s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop has highlighted once again just how feckless Congress really is at tackling deep problems within big tech.

Instead of focusing on the larger concerns relevant to companies like Twitter having untoward power over its users and the discourse at large, Republicans and Democrats repeatedly changed topics to gain political points by highlighting unrelated political issues.

While the hearing initially started about Biden’s laptop and Twitter’s drastic decision to halt sharing on it in the run-up to the 2020 election, Democrats quickly shifted to discussing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Then, at other points during the hearing, Republicans pivoted to express their anger over Twitter’s decision to combat what it labeled as COVID misinformation.

While grilling Twitter’s former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) angrily reprimanded the platform for enforcing what she saw as a misguided COVID misinformation policy before outlining alleged health issues from the COVID vaccine.

“I have great regrets about getting the shot,” Mace said, in a hearing titled: ‘Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story.”

“I find it extremely alarming that Twitter’s unfettered censorship spread into medical fields and affected millions of Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC,” she said. “I have great regrets about getting the shot because of the health issues that I now have that I don’t think are ever going to go away.”

"I have great regrets about getting the shot" — Nancy Mace is out here trying to undermine Covid vaccines pic.twitter.com/8J7ZXerFq0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

Rep. James Raskin (D-Md.) changed the topic shortly after to the prevalence of Russian bots on Twitter—a concern from all the way back in 2016—while arguing that the entire hearing should be focused on that instead.

Raskin also repeatedly focused on the violent rhetoric made by supporters of former President Donald Trump in the run-up to Jan. 6

Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) at House hearing re Twitter



"Twitter decided to allow Donald Trump & countless MAGA extremists to use its platform to spread Trump’s ridiculous Big Lie & disinformation about the election & soon the Internet was replete w/ incitement for civil war,." pic.twitter.com/DR4TJyDPww — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 8, 2023

Another official wanted to know if Trump demanded Twitter remove tweets by Chrissy Teigen about him.

Twitter executives verify to the House Oversight Committee that the Trump White House tried to get Twitter to take down tweets from Chrissy Teigen that made fun of Trump. pic.twitter.com/gQU8YWT0kw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 8, 2023

While individually these topics may be important and related to Twitter, the inability of Congress to focus on the primary topic, even if complaints over Twitter’s temporary decision regarding the laptop are overblown, highlights the never-ending gridlock in Washington, D.C.

And that is to say nothing about the larger problems Congress ostensibly wants to tackle by reforming big tech, which seem as far away as they were at the onset of this hearing.

At least one attendee of the hearing, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), did appear to see the issues at play, although in her own speech she highlighted other concerns to tackle instead of big tech reform.

“A whole hearing about a 24-hour hiccup in a right-wing political operation. That is why we are here right now and it’s just an abuse of public resources and abuse of public time,” she said. “We could be talking about healthcare, we could be talking about bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, we could be talking about abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights, but instead were talking about Hunter Biden’s half-fake laptop story. I mean, this is an embarrassment but I’ll go into it.”