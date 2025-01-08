James Woods blasts Los Angeles fire chief for diversity push—while evacuating his home

As devastating wildfires tear through southern California, burning thousands of acres and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, conservatives online are spotlighting Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley—arguing that her prioritization of promoting diversity backfired.

Crowley became the first female and LGBTQ fire chief in the LAFD in 2022, and her bio describes her priorities as “creating, supporting, and promoting a culture that values diversity, inclusion, and equity while striving to meet and exceed the expectations of the communities.”

Actor James Woods, who was among those evacuated from the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, is blaming Crowley’s focus on diversity for fanning the flames.

“Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity,” Woods swiped on Wednesday, while referencing Crowley’s bio.

“We are witnessing what happens when DEI policies & green agendas take precedence over safety measures, water and forest conservation/management, people’s health & well being & now, specifically… fire prevention,” echoed one commenter replying to Woods.

Did James Woods evacuate his Los Angeles home?

Woods previously filmed himself evacuating in a post that went viral.

Two houses from us… pic.twitter.com/5lx6kMqdmN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

But it’s not just Crowley’s work promoting diversity that some people are taking issue with—it’s Crowley herself.

The prominent right-wing account “End Wokeness” posted an old news interview of Crowley talking about promoting diversity and herself being a member of the LGBTQ community, prompting a flurry of outraged replies.

“Sorry but women firefighters just put an entire squad at risk,” blasted one commenter. “I’d say the same thing about a man who couldn’t meet the physical standards and there’s zero chance LAFD women were tested to that standard.”

“DEI is costing Los Angeles everything,” concluded someone else.

“Sexual orientation should not be a job qualification!” ripped another commenter.

Libs of TikTok made a similar argument on Wednesday, posting images of Crowley and her bio.

“Meet Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. She boasts about being the first female and LGBTQ fire chief in the LA Fire Department,” the account stated. “Promoting a culture of DEI is her priority. Does this make you feel safer?”

But not everyone is buying into the rhetoric blaming Crowley for being a supposed diversity hire.

In the top reply to Libs of TikTok, one user countered: “You missed these sections, @libsoftiktok! The woman is a 22-year vet with loads of experience and has dedicated her life to public service. What have you done but tweet all day and night?”

And when others also pointed out the drastic intensification of the fires in Los Angeles, citing climate change, Woods was quick to dismiss that argument.

“This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant a**hole,” he replied to a commenter. “It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

