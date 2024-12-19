Right-wingers are taking jabs at House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), nicknaming the Democratic caucus leader “Temu Obama,” after he criticized the looming government shutdown.

Featured Video

“House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government and hurt everyday Americans all across this country,” Jeffries told reporters on Wednesday, adding that “House Republicans will now own any harm that is visited upon the American people.”

The House has been enveloped in chaos after a group of Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk, rebuked a bipartisan spending bill that would have averted a government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) scrapped the proposed legislation, and the path toward reaching a new agreement prior to Friday’s shutdown deadline remains unclear.

Advertisement

Jeffries’ comments criticizing the Republicans that blocked the initially bipartisan bill caught the attention of right-wingers online, who were quick to dismiss him as a wannabe version of President Barack Obama.

“Temu Obama / Dollar Store Obama,” one critic replied.

Temu Obama / Dollar Store Obama:



“House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government & hurt everyday Americans all across this country.”



“House Republicans will now own any harm that is visited upon the American people.” pic.twitter.com/xFBuy4PQiG — AJ Huber (@Huberton) December 19, 2024

“Sorry you don’t get your $70,000 raise, Temu Obama,” replied someone else, referencing a provision in the bill that authorized a pay raise for Congress.

Advertisement

I was like why is Temu Obama Trending?



Then I saw this guy and busted out laughing pic.twitter.com/cHTo1S0GlT — Tony D’carlo (@TonyD713) December 19, 2024

“Shut up Temu Obama. America has chosen, you have lost and no amount of threatening undertone can make us fear you,” argued another commenter.

While the nickname had previously been proffered by some of Jeffries’ critics, its usage picked up after his shutdown comments, prompting “Temu Obama” to become a trending topic on X Thursday morning.

The explosion of its usage has drawn backlash from Jeffries’ supporters.

Advertisement

“Calling this man Temu, great value, Dollar store Obama etc. Is feeling extra racist,” countered one person.

Argued someone else: “If they’re calling him Temu Obama or Dollar Store Obama, and he’s some cheap imitation, but he’s as badass as he is….this is actually a compliment. These people feel Obama is better than Jeffries, but Jeffries is awesome, so……..”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.