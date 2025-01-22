‘H-1Bs are self-deporting’: MAGA mocks foreign workers on Reddit concerned over Trump’s immigration policies

A debate over the merits of H-1B visas, which allow employers to hire skilled foreign workers, hotly divided the MAGA movement on Christmas Day. Now, the issue is back in the spotlight in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

While Trump has consistently praised the H-1B visa program and promised to support it, some of his other immigration pushes—such as ending birthright citizenship, including for children born to parents in the U.S. on temporary visas, are raising concerns for some H-1B workers.

In a post on the H-1B subreddit, since removed by moderators, one H-1B visa holder lamented that if the Supreme Court upholds Trump’s move, he and his wife would move back home.

“At this point it seems like even if you get a green card, there is no guarantee for any stability,” he wrote. “Who knows if they pass a similar order for GC holder someday. Tired of getting treated like this and constantly worried about immigration issues. And I definitely don’t want similar life for my kid.”

The Reddit post was mocked by one opponent of H-1B visas, who snidely celebrated: “H-1Bs are self-deporting.”

“OH NO. THE HORROR,” the user added in response to screenshots of the subreddit discussing the possibility of courts upholding the change.

“So glorious,” replied someone else. “Maybe my younger fellow Americans in IT (my former field as an engineer and CIO) will feel what’s it’s like to live in a country not weighted down by hordes of invaders here to take their jobs and lower their wages…and standard of living.”

“Woo! Save the taxpayer dime and buy your own ticket. See ya never,” swiped another X user.

Another H-1B visa critic pointed out that on the same subreddit, some users “are saying having a kid is more of a liability than a asset now if it doesn’t guarantee you american citizenship.”

“Just think about every American you know that’s talked about how expensive and risky it’s become to start a family but why it’s still worth it, and the fact that these parasites have had the opposite experience over all this time,” the user added.

That same person posted during the initial H-1B debate in December that “despite 1.4 billion Indians only 14 million even have the iq to be an average tech worker,” before insinuating that few are qualified “to do the jobs of white Americans.”

“It’s crazy how well even suggesting that you’re going to enforce the law works!” one commenter replied, sharing a screenshot of one Reddit user saying that he and his wife have decided to return to their home country.

It’s crazy how well even suggesting that you’re going to enforce the law works! pic.twitter.com/N5lcawFtHo — of bishops and priests (@pavedwithskulls) January 21, 2025

“Good let them leave. They need to get out,” replied someone else.

How Trump’s immigration policies will actually play out remains to be seen.

