‘You guys really are terrible’: Giselle Fetterman returns to social media, dispels rumors over departure

Gisele Fetterman, wife of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.), recently sparked rumors with an unexpected departure from social media.

The realization her accounts came down drew speculation surrounding her marriage. But this week, Fetterman returned to social media and chided her followers and opponents for rumor-mongering.

Fetterman’s lack of X and Instagram presence was initially noted by X user @LyleClown on Jan. 27, and claims lacking evidence began circulating in the days after.

“Gisele Fetterman’s erasure from social media continues (she’s also off IG),” Pablo Manríquez tweeted, using the news to bash her husband’s support for Israel, “as her senator husband continues to unconditionally support Israel’s genocide in Palestine.”

Fetterman said he “unequivocally” supports “any necessary military, intelligence, and humanitarian aid to Israel,” and “Israel neutralizing the terrorists responsible for this barbarism” in a statement.

He has also dismissed efforts calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, which some thought his wife would disagree with.

“If John Fetterman is truly flipping and moving away from the leftist Democratic Party, he better be prepared for divorce with @giselefetterman because she’s the extreme one,” @CoWindrige tweeted. “Very extreme leftist.”

Others highlighted Fetterman’s recent about-face on other left-wing policies that earned adulation from the right. Fetterman’s support of immigration policies proposed by Republicans was contrasted with the fact that his wife was an undocumented immigrant, entering the U.S. as a child.

“I didn’t realize gisele came to the US as an undocumented immigrant as a little girl,” @briggityboppoty tweeted. “But with his border remarks she has to feel so betrayed.”

On Tuesday, however, Fetterman reactivated her X account and reminded followers that she had announced “several months ago” that she would be taking a social media break. Addressing speculators directly, she wrote “you guys really are terrible, respectfully.”

“I was bored with it … i am a Pisces… it wasn’t adding anything to my life,” Fetterman tweeted. “But leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?!”

I posted several months ago that i would be talking a break from social media. I was bored with it … i am a Pisces ♓️ … it wasn’t adding anything to my life .. but leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?! 🥴🤯 — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) January 30, 2024

Fetterman also appeared on her husband’s Instagram page for the first time since October; he shared a photo of the two of them captioned “date night.”