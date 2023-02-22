‘Based AI’: Gab promises its new artificial intelligence is free to go full Nazi

The far-right social media network Gab says it has begun fulfilling its pledge to launch an ecosystem of artificial intelligence (AI) tools unrestrained by what it sees as “Satanic” Silicon Valley filters and guardrails.

In a blog post late last month, Gab CEO Andrew Torba called for his fellow Christians to enter the “AI arms race” in order to combat prominent AI tools such as ChatGPT.

“At Gab, we have been experimenting with different AI systems that have popped up over the past year. Every single one is skewed with a liberal/globalist/talmudic/satanic worldview,” Torba wrote. “What if Gab AI Inc builds a Gab .ai (see what I did there?) that is based, has no ‘hate speech’ filters and doesn’t obfuscate and distort historical and Biblical Truth?”

Now, Gab has announced the release of its first such tool, an image-generating AI known as Gabby. Similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, the tool, officially launched on Monday, allows users to send prompts over direct message to Gabby’s Gab profile in order to create an image.

“We believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we work, create, and interact with the world around us,” a blog post on the launch says. “We envision a world where humans work together with these new tools to build, create, and learn for the glory of God.”

Gab has since flooded its Twitter profile with images generated by Gabby. The account has also retweeted imagery generated by its users, including one individual who showcased a “Military Dictator of South Carolina.”

Military Dictator of South Carolina, courtesy of the Gab AI Image Generator pic.twitter.com/PFmTlDyivY — Peter Wrangel (@PeterWrangel) February 21, 2023

Yet Gab users appear more eager for the social media company to release a chatbot like ChatGPT. Conservatives have argued that the popular tool has a “woke” bias given that it was trained by those working in Silicon Valley.

In one example, ChatGPT declined to write a positive poem about former President Donald Trump, citing its inability to produce content that is “partisan, biased or political in nature.” Yet after the same request was made regarding President Joe Biden, ChatGPT quickly complied by producing a poem about Biden being “a leader with a heart so true.”

Conservatives also expressed outrage after ChatGPT declined to utter a racial slur in order to hypothetically save the planet from a nuclear war. Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI and creator of ChatGPT, has since stated that he and his team are “working to improve the default settings to be more neutral.”

Part of the attempts to put guardrails in place on AI are because it so often seems to swiftly delve into Nazi territory. Nevertheless, Gab appears hellbent on creating an AI that won’t be restrained by that concern and can gladly parrot its religiously extreme and antisemitic worldviews.

“Gabby is our first AI chatbot, but it certainly won’t be our last,” Gab wrote in its blog on Monday. “We’re committed to exploring new avenues for AI and developing tools that can help people unleash their creativity in new and exciting ways. In the future, we plan to release more AI bots, including a Chat GPT alternative that will change the way we think about communication and collaboration.”

But Gab’s quest isn’t as simple as allowing an AI to utter Nazi propaganda. Torba has explicitly stated that he views AI as part of a spiritual battle. If Gab does not defeat Silicon Valley, the “Truth of God’s Word” will be suppressed forever.

“We need to start building a based AI, and we need to do it right now,” Torba wrote in late January. “If we don’t, our enemies will once again gain a foothold on the distribution of information and the suppression of Truth, particularly the Truth of God’s Word.”