‘I will not deliver your sh*t’: FedEx driver says he refuses to deliver packages to homes with Biden flags in viral TikTok

FedEx reportedly fired a driver who admitted on TikTok that he refused to deliver packages to homes with Joe Biden/Kamala Harris or Black Lives Matter Flags.

Vincent Paterno (@vincentmrworldwid) made the admission in a TikTok video that’s been viewed over 85,000 times since being posted on Sept. 16. The video also gained traction on Reddit.

“What’s up, TikTok?” a uniformed Paterno starts as he apparently sits in a FedEx truck. “I just wanted to come on here and let you all know if you don’t have a flag in front of your house and you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f*cking camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter—I will not deliver your sh*t.”

“I will not deliver your sh*t,” he repeats. “I will bring that back to the station, and I will keep doing that sh*t. Have a good day.”

Paterno faced a ton of criticism from viewers.

“You about to lose your job,” one top comment warned.

And they were apparently right. According to multiple reports, including one by Yahoo News, Paterno was fired. “We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx. This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company,” FedEx told the Daily Dot in a statement.

Paterno, however, is pushing back on the claims that he was fired. He says in a follow-up video that he was not fired “after the video went viral” and says the “media likes to flip sh*t.”

“I have a couple of text messages that I sent out to my boss in August saying that Sept. 3 was going to be my last day,” he says, revealing a screenshot of the text message.

“Hey (redacted) hate to tell you this but sept 3 will be my last day here,” the text, dated Aug. 9, reads.

“Didn’t know I could get fired when I didn’t work there anymore,” he says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Paterno for comment.

