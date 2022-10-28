Elon Musk next to US Capitol building in front of red background

Benjamin Clapp/Shutterstock Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock (Licensed)

Elon Musk bombarded with calls to reinstate banned-right-wingers

He already pledged to take up one case.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Posted on Oct 28, 2022   Updated on Oct 28, 2022, 10:03 am CDT

Yesterday, Elon Musk officially took over Twitter, ending the months-long saga that was his hostile takeover.

Much was made of what Musk might do if he actually bought it and now the world is about to find out.

While he probably has plenty on his to-do list, namely staffing up some of the top positions after he canned a number of executives, right-wingers on the site are flooding his mentions with their demands.

Namely, they want their likes, reach, and friends back.

A number of the conservatives on the site are tagging Musk, calling on him to reinstate former President Donald Trump, influencer Jordan Peterson, and a number of others.

Trump was suspended in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Peterson for misgendering actor Eliot Page.

Musk has spoken out against both suspensions previously, saying he disagreed with them.

Naturally, people believe some of the right’s biggest figureheads deserve to be on Twitter. It’s unknown what Musk might do, but he did fire a chief Twitter executive who made the call to ban Trump.

However, alongside the request for these personalities to come back, the right-wing also took up the mantle of freedom of the press. Calls for the conservative satire site the Babylon Bee to be reinstated were all over Twitter, causing it to trend yesterday.

The suspension of the Babylon Bee was reportedly one factor in Musk’s decision to buy Twitter.

Musk already pledged to take up the mantle of one conservative’s complaint of censorship. This morning, he replied to a request from @catturd2, who said they were shadowbanned.

“I will be digging in more today,” Musk said.

Busy first day.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 28, 2022, 9:41 am CDT

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci
 