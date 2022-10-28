Elon Musk bombarded with calls to reinstate banned-right-wingers

Yesterday, Elon Musk officially took over Twitter, ending the months-long saga that was his hostile takeover.

Much was made of what Musk might do if he actually bought it and now the world is about to find out.

While he probably has plenty on his to-do list, namely staffing up some of the top positions after he canned a number of executives, right-wingers on the site are flooding his mentions with their demands.

Namely, they want their likes, reach, and friends back.

A number of the conservatives on the site are tagging Musk, calling on him to reinstate former President Donald Trump, influencer Jordan Peterson, and a number of others.

Hi @elonmusk could you please bring back my fren @realdonaldtrump? — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) October 28, 2022

Trump was suspended in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Peterson for misgendering actor Eliot Page.

Musk has spoken out against both suspensions previously, saying he disagreed with them.

Naturally, people believe some of the right’s biggest figureheads deserve to be on Twitter. It’s unknown what Musk might do, but he did fire a chief Twitter executive who made the call to ban Trump.

However, alongside the request for these personalities to come back, the right-wing also took up the mantle of freedom of the press. Calls for the conservative satire site the Babylon Bee to be reinstated were all over Twitter, causing it to trend yesterday.

elon really just said "hey now wait a minute i enjoy the babylon bee" and altered the course of history — Mike Solana (@micsolana) October 28, 2022

The suspension of the Babylon Bee was reportedly one factor in Musk’s decision to buy Twitter.

Musk already pledged to take up the mantle of one conservative’s complaint of censorship. This morning, he replied to a request from @catturd2, who said they were shadowbanned.

I will be digging in more today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

“I will be digging in more today,” Musk said.

Busy first day.