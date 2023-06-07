Just last year, Elon Musk’s SpaceX sponsored a drag show for Pride

Old footage of a drag queen event sponsored by Elon Musk’s SpaceX has resurfaced on Twitter, causing many to question whether the billionaire’s fans will now boycott his social media platform.

On Tuesday, the popular account “Right Wing Cope, which aims to troll conservatives, shared a video from 2022 of drag queens performing for men, women, and children in Waco, Texas.

Elon Musk's @SpaceX sponsored a drag event that children attended in Waco, TX.



I can't wait for the patriots to delete their Twitter accounts! pic.twitter.com/SbH9dMidme — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) June 6, 2023

The event, known as Out On The Brazos, is held annually during Pride Month at a park in the Texas city.

Given the recent boycotts from conservatives targeting businesses that support the LGBTQ community, such as Bud Light and Target, many progressives began demanding to know whether Musk’s supporters would give up their newly purchased verified badges on Twitter.

“Man I hope the blue checkmark unhinged right wingers leave twitter for this, best outcome,” one user wrote.

Man I hope the blue checkmark unhinged right wingers leave twitter for this, best outcome https://t.co/QGm5eOQJyB — Gooey (@Goomancer) June 6, 2023

Conservatives, however, have remained largely quiet about the footage. Only a handful of small accounts appeared interested in questioning the event.

“If true, no doubt someone will be fired,” a pro-Musk account wrote.

If true, someone will no doubt be fired. — Elon Muskcle (@elonmuskcle) June 7, 2023

Yet none of the popular conservative figures who normally highlight such events have shared the footage thus far. In fact, conspiracy theories generated by progressives regarding the video have been prominent among the replies.

Given that Right Wing Cope did not note in their tweet that the event was from last year, many who watched assumed it was filmed just recently. Progressive users began to suggest that the event might be some sort of false flag in order to demonize the drag community.

“[T]his feels like they intentionally made the performer do this in front of children in order to further vilify queer people and drag performers,” one user suggested.

this feels like they intentionally made the performer do this in front of children in order to further vilify queer people and drag performers https://t.co/bR8lSUYtTx — gianna (@10000000bees) June 7, 2023

“[T]his was obviously instructed by elon to be ‘risqué’ to make drag around kids look bad,” another added.

this was obviously instructed by elon to be ‘risqué’ to make drag around kids look bad😭 https://t.co/JqwT9Ql55V — #STOPCOPCITY (@DILF0LOGY) June 6, 2023

While some progressives argued that the event was in fact inappropriate for children given the drag queen’s dancing, the footage has yet to be promoted by prominent conservatives. Musk, who has been tagged repeatedly in the comments under the video, has not weighed in on the display either.